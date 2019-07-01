Enter to win Stoeger STR-9 Striker-Fired Pistol Prize Package!

Umarex Ruger 10/22 Air Rifle

Written By GUNS Staff
Photos By
2019
0

The Ruger 10/22 Air Rifle from Umarex is a .177-caliber licensed replica of the classic American rimfire.
Images courtesy of the manufacturer

The Ruger 10/22 is a true American classic, having provided shooters with an affordable, reliable and fun-to-shoot rimfire for decades. How about an air rifle version of this amazing firearm that handles like the original, but fires .177-caliber pellets?

Look no further than the Umarex Ruger 10/22 Air Rifle, a pellet-firing recreation of your favorite rimfire and a licensed replica of the Ruger original. If you know how to handle the original 10/22, you’ll be right at home with this new Umarex version.

The Umarex 10/22 feeds from a 10-round detachable magazine.

If you’ve ever fired the .22 LR Ruger 10/22 you’ll be right at home with the Umarex air rifle version.

As a licensed replica, the Umarex 10/22 Air Rifle is proudly marked with the Ruger logo —
as shown here on the base of the detachable magazine.

It features an ejectable magazine that holds 10 .177-caliber pellets, and the semi-auto air rifle is powered by two 12g CO2 capsules concealed in the stock. The rear sight is adjustable, and an all-weather black stock rounds out the package. The 18" barrel, overall length of 37.1" and weight of just over 4 lbs. will make the rifle feel just right to all of you who have used and owned the Ruger rimfire original. MSRP is $139.99.

For more information, visit https://www.umarexusa.com/ruger-1022-177-co2

2019
0

We think you'd be interested in this, too

Umarex Ruger...
The Ruger 10/22 is a true American classic, having provided shooters with an affordable, reliable and fun-to-shoot rimfire for decades.
Read Full Article
SB Tactical...
Do you have the perfect PDW-style pistol but want to make it an even more stable firing platform?
Read Full Article
In Cold Blood
The petite woman had been out hiking along a riverbank with her kids. The water moccasin caught her just above the right ankle. By the time we met in the ER...
Read Full Article