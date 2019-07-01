Umarex Ruger 10/22 Air Rifle

It features an ejectable magazine that holds 10 .177-caliber pellets, and the semi-auto air rifle is powered by two 12g CO2 capsules concealed in the stock. The rear sight is adjustable, and an all-weather black stock rounds out the package. The 18" barrel, overall length of 37.1" and weight of just over 4 lbs. will make the rifle feel just right to all of you who have used and owned the Ruger rimfire original. MSRP is $139.99.



For more information, visit https://www.umarexusa.com/ruger-1022-177-co2

