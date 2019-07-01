Umarex Ruger 10/22 Air Rifle
The Ruger 10/22 is a true American classic, having provided shooters with an affordable, reliable and fun-to-shoot rimfire for decades. How about an air rifle version of this amazing firearm that handles like the original, but fires .177-caliber pellets?
Look no further than the Umarex Ruger 10/22 Air Rifle, a pellet-firing recreation of your favorite rimfire and a licensed replica of the Ruger original. If you know how to handle the original 10/22, you’ll be right at home with this new Umarex version.
It features an ejectable magazine that holds 10 .177-caliber pellets, and the semi-auto air rifle is powered by two 12g CO2 capsules concealed in the stock. The rear sight is adjustable, and an all-weather black stock rounds out the package. The 18" barrel, overall length of 37.1" and weight of just over 4 lbs. will make the rifle feel just right to all of you who have used and owned the Ruger rimfire original. MSRP is $139.99.
For more information, visit https://www.umarexusa.com/ruger-1022-177-co2