Turnbolt Tradition

Optics and Ammo

I chose a Burris Fullfield II 3-9x40mm scope set in 1" rings sent from CZ. The clarity of this scope is superb and I felt it was a good match for the rifle. It features the company’s Ballistic Plex hashmarks providing the necessary ingredient to ensure proper bullet placement if longer ranges come knocking. The Fullfield II is a solid hunting scope ideally suited for my Idaho elk hunt. With today’s magnum-sized optics featuring enough magnification to observe aliens on the moon, I felt confident the simplicity of the 3-9x would serve me well. Simple is always good, especially when in the field!



I ran five factory offerings over my Oehler 35 P during an initial range session to see where things were with the rifle and scope combo. I’d grabbed what I thought might be worthy candidates for my hunt. They included the Black Hills 150-gr. GMX (2,775 fps), Nosler 150-gr. Partition (2,810 fps), Hornady 165-gr. GMX (2,867 fps), Federal 180-gr. SP (2,565 fps) and the company’s new 175-gr. Edge TLR (2,718 fps).



Granted, the velocities I got were a tad shy of what you’d expect with a 24" barrel, I doubt very seriously if any bull elk would notice much difference. All five loads tested were definitely worthy, but Black Hills’ GMX and Nosler’s Partition showed favor with the CZ. Three-shot groups from two shooters produced less than 1" groups with Black Hills, while the Nosler load punched groups just a tad over 1". I could live with either one, but I flipped a coin and the Black Hills 150-gr. GMX won a trip to Idaho.



One feature stood out loud and clear while shooting at the range. The CZ’s bolt could be manipulated effortlessly. In fact, it’s the slickest cycling bolt-action I’ve ever shot. Not to overuse the term “silky smooth” but the bolt glided effortlessly. As much as I hate to use the term, “greased lightning” kept coming to mind. Incidentally, both rifle and ammo performed without any hiccups.



Since my outfitter suggested sighting dead-on at 200 yards — as well as figuring out the point of impact out to 400 — I made a trip to the farm and dialed the CZ in for just that. Thanks to the hashmarks on the Burris scope, I knew where to hold at 300, 350 and 400 yards. Banging away at a few steel plates from various yardages left me feeling like I was ready for elk. Say what you will about modern miracle rifles and calibers, the thought of going “old school” with a wooden stocked, bolt action in .30-06 just kept making me smile.