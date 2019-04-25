The Springfield Armory Saint Victor .308

This new battle rifle packs all the cool-guy stuff that defines the Saint genre into an uber-lightweight .30-caliber chassis. Bravo Company furniture makes it comfortable, and the Accu-tite Tension System along with a 16-inch lightweight CMV Melonite Finish barrel keep it shooting straight. The trigger is an enhanced nickel boron-coated single stage flat rig suited for either long-range work or close quarters combat. The 15-inch M-Lok aluminum free float handguard includes SA locking tabs along with plenty of real estate. The direct gas impingement action runs through a pinned low profile gas block. The gun even comes with a quality set of flip up iron sights so you can shoot it right out of the box — a nice touch. The weird thing is that you get all these top-end accouterments along with true .30-caliber reach at a paltry weight of only 7 pounds 11 ounces.