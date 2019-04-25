The Springfield Armory Saint Victor .308
Svelte, Skinny, Precise, Powerful
When Springfield Armory first introduced the Saint in 5.56mm...
...I thought it a bit silly. After all, the planet already seemed awash in sundry permutations of Gene Stoner’s classic black rifle. We rabid American gun nerds needed a new AR15 like we needed more politicians.
Then I actually used one to throw a few rounds downrange. After that I ponied up and bought a Saint myself. It was a simply spanking rifle with superlative attributes at a sweet price. Now Springfield Armory has taken their basic 5.56mm Saint Victor model and imbued it with some serious horsepower.
This new battle rifle packs all the cool-guy stuff that defines the Saint genre into an uber-lightweight .30-caliber chassis. Bravo Company furniture makes it comfortable, and the Accu-tite Tension System along with a 16-inch lightweight CMV Melonite Finish barrel keep it shooting straight. The trigger is an enhanced nickel boron-coated single stage flat rig suited for either long-range work or close quarters combat. The 15-inch M-Lok aluminum free float handguard includes SA locking tabs along with plenty of real estate. The direct gas impingement action runs through a pinned low profile gas block. The gun even comes with a quality set of flip up iron sights so you can shoot it right out of the box — a nice touch. The weird thing is that you get all these top-end accouterments along with true .30-caliber reach at a paltry weight of only 7 pounds 11 ounces.
The defining attribute of the whole Saint line is its delightful ballistic synergy. The new Saint Victor .308 offers the sorts of premium features you’d find on those crazy expensive custom guns along with long-range power and a proven name you can trust all at a reasonable price. This also now comes at about the same weight you’d expect of your favorite piston-powered poodle popper.
If you want to be safe from zombies riding in cars or hiding behind walls but don’t want to lug around some backbreaking howitzer then the Saint Victor .308 is your iron. The Saint Victor .308 throws seriously manly bullets a seriously long ways while remaining dreamy to tote. Trim, tailored, and tough, the Saint Victor .308 is a holy terror on the range.
