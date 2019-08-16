The Optical Element

One concept I can take or leave alone is the forward-mounted scope. I think it is regrettable this scope style has become the defining feature of the Scout rifle when it is just one aspect, and by no means the most important one. I’ve shot thousands of rounds with Scout-scoped rifles, and, believe me, I get the concept. Far from being an all-around sighting device, I find the Scout scope rather specialized. A conventional receiver-mounted scope of 4-6X is the most versatile sighting device I know of.



If the forward-mounted scope is keeping you from trying the Scout concept, just omit it and use a conventional one, or (gasp!) iron sights. Alternatively, do as I do and have a Scout scope with quick-detach rings in the rifle case.



What I consider the template for an all-around rifle actually goes back a long way, to 1944 and the Lee-Enfield No. 5 Mk. 1 “Jungle Carbine.” Though it had little impact as a military arm, the No. 5 appealed as a hunting rifle. What I like about current Scout rifles (and several “non-Scouts” as well) is they offer the good features of the No. 5 while making up for its few shortcomings.



The good features? They are compact overall length, moderate weight and adequate power. To these I would add the qualities I want in any rifle — reliability, durability, a good trigger, comfortable stock fit, balance and handling. I dislike muzzle-light rifles and want the balance point about 5" ahead of the trigger.