The Mystery Gun

I needed to know more about this Cape gun, so I emailed some photos of it to an old friend, Garry James, a well-respected arms historian, TV personality and expert on the firearms of earlier centuries.



Garry’s passion for antique firearms was obvious in his voice as we talked about my gun. He told me H. Pieper was a well-known Belgian maker of fine firearms in the late 19th century. He also mentioned that although the .44 WCF is an American cartridge, it is not uncommon in Europe. However, he told me he believed this was an “export gun,” and he wanted to look into it a little further.



Scarcely had a few hours passed when I received Garry’s email saying he’d found my “exact gun in an 1896 Sears catalog!”



Garry was correct about this being an export gun. Pieper exported this model gun to the U.S. for the Sears, Roebuck & Co. catalog. However, it was no bargain basement item. It was offered for what was then the princely sum of $23.45. In the same catalog, Winchester Model 1873 rifles and .45 Colt single-action revolvers cost about half as much.



It explains how a Cape gun from a prominent European gunmaker could end up at a modern day gun show in Tucson, Arizona.



