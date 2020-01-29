The Golden Days Are Here

In the early 1960s I was a pre-teenager fascinated with hunting and shooting — well, in addition to fishing, camping, hiking, baseball, hockey, archery and even golf. Hunting for the most part meant deer hunting and almost every household had some sort of “deer rifle.”

At this time and place, lever-actions predominated. Old timers (anyone over 40 was an old-timer to me) often had Marlin or Winchester carbines in .30-30 or .32 Special. The more serious hunters generally had a Savage 99 in .300 Savage or .308 Win or a Winchester 88 in .308 Win. I recall a couple of Winchester 100s or Remington 740/742 semiautomatics and one or two Remington 760 pumps.

Military surplus bolt-action rifles were fairly common as they could be purchased for a fraction of the cost of commercial sporting rifles. One friend of my dad’s stands out in my memory because (1) he would sometimes let me tag along when he was hunting, and (2) his rifle was a Winchester 70 .270, both of which were unique in my experience.