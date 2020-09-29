The 21" barrel rides just forward of an eight-round rotary magazine. Like many other airguns, this one uses a side-lever bolt to set the trigger and advance the magazine. The magazine operates like a ratchet-driven socket wrench. Teeth on the exterior of the magazine “disc” advance pellets into position. The system is about the most reliable magazine operation I’ve found. The action is effortless and you can cycle the action without removing the rifle from your cheek.

The trigger is beautiful and adjustable for nearly everything. You can move the trigger face up and down. You can move the trigger back and forth to fine tune the length of pull. You can adjust the travel for the first stage of the trigger press and you can adjust the weight of the second stage and break. From the factory, the trigger on this particular Wildcat MkII measured — well, I don’t know what it measured because it was somewhere less than the 8-oz. starting graduation on my trigger weight scale. Let’s just go with a trigger sensation and weight description of “superb.”

The fill port uses a probe system — not my favorite method. Either I’m spastic or you really have to position and fit probes and their seals perfectly to get them to work. To be clear, this is a knock on the probe system as a whole, not this rifle. Give me a positively locking Foster connection any day.