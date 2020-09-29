I’d describe the FX Wildcat MkII Air Rifle much like I would one of my all-time favorite football running backs.

Years ago, Mike Alstott (“The A-Train”) played the position of Bruiser in Chief for the Tampa Bay Bucs. His build was interesting: He looked twice as wide as tall — a classic fireplug. He was able to pack copious amounts of maneuverability and power into the fullback-position package.

Bullpup-style airguns are similar in many ways. The FX Airguns Wildcat MkII air rifle is short and stocky like the A-Train but also handles effortlessly and is always ready to unleash plenty of power. This particular model is a .25 caliber but you can also get a Wildcat (MarkIII’s are hitting the streets now) in .177, .22 and .30 caliber.