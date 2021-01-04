Trigger
Waypoint accommodates after-market triggers for the 700. But the TriggerTech trigger installed is a dandy, outside-adjustable from 2½ to 5 lbs. Its “free-floating roller” smooths take-up and break. The Remington-style two-position safety blocks the trigger only. Springfield trimmed lock time to a sliver of a blink — 1.9-milliseconds — putting bullets in the air as soon the trigger trips. Springfield’s claim: “Up to 45% faster than the competition.”
Engineers settled on a detachable AICS-pattern, single-stack magazine for centerline feeding. An unobtrusive latch inside the trigger guard holds it snugly, but yields readily when you must re-load now. Chambered in 6mm Creedmoor, 6.5 Creedmoor, 6.5 PRC (Precision Rifle Cartridge) and .308, Waypoint comes with button-rifled BSF carbon fiber barrels as well as fluted stainless. All are floated and threaded 5/8-24 for the included radial brake.
Twist rates are one turn in 7½" for the 6mm Creedmoor, one in eight for the 6.5s, one in 10 for the .308. These brisk spins excel in accuracy trials with the leggy, ballistically efficient bullets so popular now.
Each BSF barrel is “jacketed in a roll-wrapped carbon fiber sleeve and loaded under tension so 95% of the sleeve doesn’t contact the barrel, providing cooling air gaps and promoting cold bore to warm bore repeatability.” Fluting under the sleeve trims weight, increases area for surface cooling.