Springfield Armory Sets The Way With New Bolt-Actions
New Model 2020 Waypoint Rifles
From the storied M1 Garand to the modern SAINT series, Springfield Armory rifles have often been associated with military and civilian defense. That is, until now. Announced ahead of the upcoming hunting season, the Model 2020 family is the manufacturer’s first bolt-action rifle since the early 1900s.
Built on the new Model 2020 action, Waypoint rifles are the first of the new family and were designed to take advantage of today’s most advanced production techniques. The Remington 700-footprint action sports a fluted 90-degree bolt with dual locking lugs and removable bolt knob, low-profile bolt stop, enlarged ejection port and hybrid dual-plane feed ramp. Further, the receiver is topped with a Picatinny rail and features an integral machined recoil lug, while a TriggerTech “Field” trigger can be externally adjusted from 2.5 to 5 lbs. of pull.
"Each Model 2020 Waypoint is built to deliver the accuracy and performance you should demand from a custom-grade rifle."
Working with AG Composites, rifles are hand laid and pillar bedded in premium carbon fiber stocks, finished in a custom Evergreen or Ridgeline camo pattern. A modern classic design, the stocks are molded with a steep grip and tall comb and fitted with a soft Pachmayr Decelerator rubber recoil pad. The stocks also feature five QD sling mounts and three M-Lok slots under the forend for mounting common accessories. Models are available with an adjustable cheek comb.
Quality BSF barrels are used and are available in 20-24” lengths in wrapped carbon fiber or fluted stainless steel. All barrels are topped with a removable Springfield Armory Radial Brake, finished in green or Desert Verde Cerakote, and come with a 0.75 MOA guarantee for a three-shot group at 100 yards with quality match-grade factory ammunition. Initial Model 2020 Waypoint rifles are chambered in .308 Win, 6mm Creedmoor, 6.5mm Creedmoor and 6.5 PRC. Rifles are fed from 3/5-round AICS pattern magazines.
Specifications
Manufacturer: Springfield Armory
Model: Model 2020 Waypoint
Chassis: Carbon Fiber, Evergreen/Ridgeline Camo
Action: Bolt
Caliber: .308 Win/6mm/6.5 Creedmoor/6.5 PRC
Capacity: 3/5+1 (1 magazine)
Trigger: Triggertech “Field”
Dimensions (L): 41.5-43.5″
Barrel: 20″/22″/24″/26″, Carbon Fiber/Fluted Stainless Steel
Weight: 6.9-7.6 lbs.
MSRP: $1,699-2,399
For more info: springfield-armory.com, Ph: (225) 755-1333
Content provided by Springfield Armory