Springfield Armory Sets The Way With New Bolt-Actions

From the storied M1 Garand to the modern SAINT series, Springfield Armory rifles have often been associated with military and civilian defense. That is, until now. Announced ahead of the upcoming hunting season, the Model 2020 family is the manufacturer’s first bolt-action rifle since the early 1900s.

Built on the new Model 2020 action, Waypoint rifles are the first of the new family and were designed to take advantage of today’s most advanced production techniques. The Remington 700-footprint action sports a fluted 90-degree bolt with dual locking lugs and removable bolt knob, low-profile bolt stop, enlarged ejection port and hybrid dual-plane feed ramp. Further, the receiver is topped with a Picatinny rail and features an integral machined recoil lug, while a TriggerTech “Field” trigger can be externally adjusted from 2.5 to 5 lbs. of pull.