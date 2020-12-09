Springfield Adds .350 Legend SAINT Victor Rifle

Released in 2019, the .350 Legend is Winchester’s solution for hunters in states that require straight-wall cartridges. The fastest straight-walled hunting cartridge in the world, .350 Legend has more energy than a .30-30 Win, less recoil than a 450 Bushmaster and increased penetration with an effective range of 250 yards.

With more hunters adopting AR-style rifles for deer, hog and medium-size game hunting, Springfield Armory saw an opportunity to take advantage of the .350 Legend’s potential in the company’s Springfield SAINT series, adding the .350 Legend SAINT Victor.

Similar to 5.56 NATO and .308 Win SAINT Victor models, the .350 Legend SAINT Victor is built on a black forged 7075 T6 aluminum upper and lower receiver with Bravo Company BCMGUNFIGHTER furniture, including buttstock, grip and trigger guard. A mid-length direct-impingement gas system, the rifle’s 16” barrel is surrounded by an aluminum free-float handguard with M-LOK accessory slots and flip-up iron sights.

Measuring 32.25”–35.5” long and weighing 6 lbs. 12 oz., the .350 Legend SAINT Victor ships with one 5-round magazine and ready to tag out in the field.