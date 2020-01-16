SIG SAUER’s New CROSS Rifle

The folks at SIG SAUER have been building quality handguns for generations, but it’s only been in the past decade, and more so in recent years, that the company has gotten into long guns with its popular MPX, MCX and M400 lines. Just last year, they introduced the TREAD series of customizable AR rifles.

I’ve fired so many SIG pistols I’ve lost count, and my experience with the company’s semi-auto modern sporting rifle have all been positive. So, to expect anything less than dependability and durability when the “Complete Systems Provider” announces a 21st century bolt-action precision hunting rifle in two very popular calibers — plus something new — seems like wasted worrying.

Instead, I sit up and take notice.