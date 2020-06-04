SIG SAUER MCX PCP Air Rifle

The Real Deal?

It’s no coincidence the air Virtus weighs in almost the same as the centerfire MCX (7.9 and 7.5 lbs.) because it’s intended to be a near-identical lower-power twin. Whether for recreation or training, the air Virtus looks and acts like the centerfire version. You will notice a difference in the stock area because this is where the air Virtus stores its compressed air cylinder. Yes, it’s a pre-charged pneumatic (PCP) design — SIG’s first in the category. For those new to airgunning, PCP rifles store a large supply of pre-compressed air on board in a mini-SCUBA tank of sorts. A regulator meters a precise volume of air to drive each pellet. This means you get a bunch of shots of similar velocity before you have to recharge the air cylinder.

The SIG SAUER MCX Virtus PCP keeps a generous supply of 3,000 psi of tacti-cool in its tank to deliver well over 100 rounds before you have to top it off. You can fill the air Virtus with a special high-pressure hand pump, and build your core muscles in the process, or you can take the easy way out and use a compressor. This rifle arrived with its tank near dead empty. Filling manually would have cost me a few hundred very strenuous pumps so I used an Air Venturi Nomad portable compressor. I’m not as dumb as I look. After plugging in to the SIG’s Foster air hose fitting, I was ready to go after just seven minutes of watching the Nomad do my work.

Even with its onboard air cylinder, the MCX Virtus handles much like its louder sibling. As the tank is in the rear, between the receiver and butt stock, there’s no awkward weight forward of the receiver, allowing the front end to swing and handle normally. As for controls, you’ll find an ambidextrous safety looking and operating like the centerfire equivalent. The forward assist and bolt catch-release lever are locked in place as they’re irrelevant in the air model. The magazine release is functional, and although shorter than its fire and brimstone cousin, locks and drops a 30-pellet magazine.