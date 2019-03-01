RISE Armament Partners with Eagle OPS

Freedom Shoots offer friendly competition, but more importantly they provide veterans and other attendees an opportunity to build relationships and help ease the difficult transition of returning home from active duty. The events conclude with a discussion about how the group can reach more veterans and continue to build on the Eagle OPS mission of “connecting relationships and resources to bring our heroes home.”



“At RISE Armament, we have a great passion and desire to support our veterans in as many ways as possible,” stated Matt Torres, president of RISE Armament. “It was a simple decision to assist the Eagle OPS Foundation and their mission to support the transition veterans make when returning home.”



Johnathon Shepherd, founding partner of Eagle OPS adds: “The Eagle OPS Foundation understands that we cannot accomplish our mission of bringing our heroes home by ourselves. This is why we are very happy to welcome the partnership with RISE Armament. RISE Armament is the perfect partner for our Eagle OPS Freedom Shoots, and they are a model for all companies in being true difference-makers in the many veteran organizations they support.”



Eagle OPS began in 2016 as an outreach program founded by Shepherd, a United States Marine, and his wife Jessica. It started with a desire to give their business greater purpose and to fulfill their aspirations to be difference-makers in the veteran community. They accomplish this through volunteering, event participation, fundraising, and connecting veterans to the many resources available through the veteran service organizations in their communities. In 2018, the Shepherds joined forces with friend and fellow Marine Stacy Hester, and together they co-founded the Eagle OPS Foundation to more effectively impact the community.



RISE Armament specializes in the design and manufacturing of AR rifles, triggers, barrels, handguards, and compensators for civilian, military, and law enforcement uses. Learn more at RISE Armament.