I’ve never been disappointed by a Savage rifle, so when the company recently announced a trio of new models introduced as the Precision Series, it got my attention.



A little history: My first coastal blacktail buck fell to a Savage Model 99 given to me by my grandfather when I graduated high school. It had been his gun, and undoubtedly one of his finest possessions. It still occupies a special place in my gun safe and will one day belong to my son.



When I went shopping for a bolt-action in .308 Winchester, a Savage was my first choice, and it is responsible for one of the biggest mule deer bucks I’ve ever tagged.



You want precision? Take a look at the 110 Elite Precision.