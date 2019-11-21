Elite Precision
Working with the team at Modular Driven Technologies (MDT), the 110 Elite Precision series is “the pinnacle of the latest Savage 110 designs.” Yeah, that’s a fair assessment.
Chambered in eight different sizzling calibers — .223 Rem., .308 Win., 6.5 Creedmoor, 6mm Creedmoor, .300 Win. Magnum, .300 Norma Magnum, .300 PRC and .338 Lapua —the 110 Elite Precision features the Savage factory blueprinted action set inside an MDT ACC aluminum chassis with adjustable stock and full-length ARCA tripod rail.
On top of that, the rifle features a stainless steel barrel and receiver, titanium nitride bolt body and the popular user-adjustable AccuTrigger that can be set from 1.5 to 4 lbs. I’ve got an AccuTrigger on my aforementioned .308 bolt gun and it is superb.
The 110 Elite Precision also has a self-timing taper aligned muzzle brake, an MDT vertical grip and detachable AICS magazine.
Overall length and weight ranges from 43" to 50" and 12–15 lbs., respectively, depending on caliber. MSRP varies from $1,199 to $2,149.