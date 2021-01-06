Enter To Win A SIG Sauer P365 Pistol Prize Package!

Savage Lets Go on Straight-Pull IMPULSE Rifle

Written By Joe Kriz
2021
2

The new Savage IMPULSE is a straight-pull rifle built for speed and reliability.

While the first bolt-action rifle was produced in the early 1820s, they were shortly followed by straight-pull rifles in the later 19th century. Rather than manually rotating a bolt, straight-pull actions use a linear motion to chamber and extract rounds. Yet, despite their simplicity and speed, they’ve never been as reliable as bolt-actions.

In 2021, Savage Arms is attempting to change that with the release of their new rifle, the IMPULSE. Refining the basic function of the conventional bolt to combine the confidence and accuracy of a traditional bolt with the speed of a semi-automatic, the Savage IMPULSE is a straight-pull rifle engineered to meet the demands of the American hunter.

The Savage IMPULSE was built to meet the demand of American hunters.

Built on an aluminum receiver, the core of the IMPULSE is its lightning-fast action, featuring a cylindrical bolt with robust and reliable Hexlock lockup and a rotary, ambidextrous bolt handle for smooth operation. Carbon steel barrels with medium-heavy contour measuring 18–24” in length, depending on caliber, are threaded 5/8-24” and locked in place with a proven four-bolt barrel clamp.

Available in three models — Hog Hunter, Big Game and Predator — IMPULSE rifles are offered in various calibers, including .243 Win, .308 Win, 6.5 Creedmoor, .30-06 Sprg, .300 Win Mag and more. Hog Hunter rifles feature a matte black receiver and barrel in an OD Green synthetic sporter-style stock, Big Game models sport a Hazel Green Cerakote receiver and barrel in a KUIU Verde 2.0 camouflage synthetic stock and Predator rifles feature a matte black receiver and barrel in a Mossy Oak Terra Gila camouflage synthetic stock. All stocks feature Savage’s AccuStock and AccuFit technology for adjustability and comfort.

New IMPULSE rifles feature Savage's Accustock, AccuFit and AccuTrigger technology.

Among the IMPULSE’s 13 patented innovations, the straight-pull rifles also feature Savage’s adjustable AccuTrigger, a receiver-integrated Picatinny rail and single-step side bolt release. All models are fed from detachable box magazines, with Hog Hunter and Big Game rifles shipping with a flush-fit 4-round magazine, and Predator models from extended 10-rounders.

Rifles range in size from 39.75–45.5” long and weigh 8.4–9.1 lbs. MSRP is $1,379 for IMPULSE Hog Hunter and Predator models, $1,449 for Big Game models.

New Savage IMPULSE rifles: Hog Hunter (top), Big Game (middle) & Predator (bottom)

Specifications

 
Manufacturer: Savage Arms
Model: IMPULSE Hog Hunter
Action: Straight-pull
Caliber: .308 Win/.30-06 Sprg/.300 Win Mag/6.5mm Creedmoor
Capacity: 4+1 (detachable box magazine)
Receiver: Matte Black
Stock: Synthetic, OD Green
Trigger: AccuTrigger
Dimensions (L): 39.75–45.5”
Barrel: 18–24″, Matte Black
Weight: 8.4–9.1 lbs.
MSRP: $1,379

Manufacturer: Savage Arms
Model: IMPULSE Big Game
Action: Straight-pull
Caliber: .243 Win/.308 Win/.30-06 Sprg/.300 Win Mag/.300 WSM/6.5mm Creedmoor
Capacity: 4+1 (detachable box magazine)
Receiver: Hazel Green Cerakote
Stock: Synthetic, KUIU Verde 2.0
Trigger: AccuTrigger
Dimensions (L): 43.5–45.5”
Barrel: 22–24″, Hazel Green Cerakote
Weight: 8.8–8.9 lbs.
MSRP: $1,449

Manufacturer: Savage Arms
Model: IMPULSE Predator
Action: Straight-pull
Caliber: .22-250 Rem/.243 Win/.308 Win/6.5mm Creedmoor
Capacity: 10+1 (detachable box magazine)
Receiver: Matte Black
Stock: Synthetic, Mossy Oak Terra Gila
Trigger: AccuTrigger
Dimensions (L): 41.5”
Barrel: 20″, Matte Black
Weight: 8.7 lbs.
MSRP: $1,379

For more info: savagearms.com

2021
2

We think you'd be interested in this, too

Savage IMPULSE Predator rifle
Savage Lets Go...
Combining the confidence and accuracy of a traditional bolt-action with the speed of a semi-automatic, the new Savage IMPULSE is a straight-pull rifle...
Read Full Article
KelTec 5.7x28mm...
Never one to shy away from innovation, KelTec has repurposed FN P90 magazines to feed their latest creation for 2021 — the futuristic-looking 50-round...
Read Full Article
Double the...
Side-by-side, alley sweeper, street artillery, guard gun, coach gun, scattergun or simply “double” are some of the monikers the double barrel shotgun...
Read Full Article