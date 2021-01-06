Savage Lets Go on Straight-Pull IMPULSE Rifle

While the first bolt-action rifle was produced in the early 1820s, they were shortly followed by straight-pull rifles in the later 19th century. Rather than manually rotating a bolt, straight-pull actions use a linear motion to chamber and extract rounds. Yet, despite their simplicity and speed, they’ve never been as reliable as bolt-actions.

In 2021, Savage Arms is attempting to change that with the release of their new rifle, the IMPULSE. Refining the basic function of the conventional bolt to combine the confidence and accuracy of a traditional bolt with the speed of a semi-automatic, the Savage IMPULSE is a straight-pull rifle engineered to meet the demands of the American hunter.