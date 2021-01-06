Savage Lets Go on Straight-Pull IMPULSE Rifle
While the first bolt-action rifle was produced in the early 1820s, they were shortly followed by straight-pull rifles in the later 19th century. Rather than manually rotating a bolt, straight-pull actions use a linear motion to chamber and extract rounds. Yet, despite their simplicity and speed, they’ve never been as reliable as bolt-actions.
In 2021, Savage Arms is attempting to change that with the release of their new rifle, the IMPULSE. Refining the basic function of the conventional bolt to combine the confidence and accuracy of a traditional bolt with the speed of a semi-automatic, the Savage IMPULSE is a straight-pull rifle engineered to meet the demands of the American hunter.
Built on an aluminum receiver, the core of the IMPULSE is its lightning-fast action, featuring a cylindrical bolt with robust and reliable Hexlock lockup and a rotary, ambidextrous bolt handle for smooth operation. Carbon steel barrels with medium-heavy contour measuring 18–24” in length, depending on caliber, are threaded 5/8-24” and locked in place with a proven four-bolt barrel clamp.
Available in three models — Hog Hunter, Big Game and Predator — IMPULSE rifles are offered in various calibers, including .243 Win, .308 Win, 6.5 Creedmoor, .30-06 Sprg, .300 Win Mag and more. Hog Hunter rifles feature a matte black receiver and barrel in an OD Green synthetic sporter-style stock, Big Game models sport a Hazel Green Cerakote receiver and barrel in a KUIU Verde 2.0 camouflage synthetic stock and Predator rifles feature a matte black receiver and barrel in a Mossy Oak Terra Gila camouflage synthetic stock. All stocks feature Savage’s AccuStock and AccuFit technology for adjustability and comfort.
Among the IMPULSE’s 13 patented innovations, the straight-pull rifles also feature Savage’s adjustable AccuTrigger, a receiver-integrated Picatinny rail and single-step side bolt release. All models are fed from detachable box magazines, with Hog Hunter and Big Game rifles shipping with a flush-fit 4-round magazine, and Predator models from extended 10-rounders.
Rifles range in size from 39.75–45.5” long and weigh 8.4–9.1 lbs. MSRP is $1,379 for IMPULSE Hog Hunter and Predator models, $1,449 for Big Game models.
Specifications
Manufacturer: Savage Arms
Model: IMPULSE Hog Hunter
Action: Straight-pull
Caliber: .308 Win/.30-06 Sprg/.300 Win Mag/6.5mm Creedmoor
Capacity: 4+1 (detachable box magazine)
Receiver: Matte Black
Stock: Synthetic, OD Green
Trigger: AccuTrigger
Dimensions (L): 39.75–45.5”
Barrel: 18–24″, Matte Black
Weight: 8.4–9.1 lbs.
MSRP: $1,379
Manufacturer: Savage Arms
Model: IMPULSE Big Game
Action: Straight-pull
Caliber: .243 Win/.308 Win/.30-06 Sprg/.300 Win Mag/.300 WSM/6.5mm Creedmoor
Capacity: 4+1 (detachable box magazine)
Receiver: Hazel Green Cerakote
Stock: Synthetic, KUIU Verde 2.0
Trigger: AccuTrigger
Dimensions (L): 43.5–45.5”
Barrel: 22–24″, Hazel Green Cerakote
Weight: 8.8–8.9 lbs.
MSRP: $1,449
Manufacturer: Savage Arms
Model: IMPULSE Predator
Action: Straight-pull
Caliber: .22-250 Rem/.243 Win/.308 Win/6.5mm Creedmoor
Capacity: 10+1 (detachable box magazine)
Receiver: Matte Black
Stock: Synthetic, Mossy Oak Terra Gila
Trigger: AccuTrigger
Dimensions (L): 41.5”
Barrel: 20″, Matte Black
Weight: 8.7 lbs.
MSRP: $1,379
For more info: savagearms.com