There’s no denying new cartridges are coming out faster than perhaps any other time in history, including the early days of metallic cartridges. On this rising tide comes a second tsunami — the high-BC, long-bullet cartridge, best exemplified by the unparalleled rise in popularity of the 6.5 Creedmoor.



The “Creedmoor” is a great cartridge but shooters are always looking for more. This year, at least, the current “King of all magnum 6.5 cartridges” is Hornaday’s 6.5 Precision Rifle Cartridge (PRC). Originally designed as a hunting round, the 6.5 PRC offers fantastic performance without a significantly shortened barrel life or a dose of brain-scrambling recoil. It also fits nicely into a short-action rifle such as our guest of honor — the Ruger Precision Rifle.



I recently got to expend a considerable amount of the not-inexpensive Hornady 6.5 PRC at the famed FTW Ranch in Texas on their world-class precision rifle course. The Ruger Precision Rifle performed admirably, making even this fair-to-middling shooter resemble a low-budget Chris Kyle or Carlos Hathcock.



At the end of four dusty but highly satisfying FTW days, I’ll submit the Ruger Precision Rifle has everything you need — including accuracy — for long-distance shooting at a price real people can afford. After all, if Your Obedient Servant can regularly wang! 1,800-yard steel plates, the real shooters in the crowd would probably do admirable work with the Ruger Precision Rifle in 6.5 PRC.



For more info: www.ruger.com



