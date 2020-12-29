Ruger Customizes Ruger Precision Rifle

Introduced in 2015, the Ruger Precision Rifle (RPR) has become popular as an entry-level platform for hunters and competitors interested in long-distance shooting. Similarly, the Ruger Custom Shop — launched in 2018 — has become a respected provider of specialized Ruger firearms for Ruger fans and gun enthusiasts alike. However, until now, the in-house Custom Shop had never produced an RPR.

In typical Custom Shop fashion, this Ruger Precision Rifle takes on the familiar form of the latest RPR generation with the addition of a few performance- and aesthetic-enhancing features. Chambered in 6mm — the only RPR in the long-distance dominating cartridge — the bolt-action rifle sports an attractive two-tone gray and black appearance with red anodized accents.