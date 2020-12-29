Ruger Customizes Ruger Precision Rifle
Introduced in 2015, the Ruger Precision Rifle (RPR) has become popular as an entry-level platform for hunters and competitors interested in long-distance shooting. Similarly, the Ruger Custom Shop — launched in 2018 — has become a respected provider of specialized Ruger firearms for Ruger fans and gun enthusiasts alike. However, until now, the in-house Custom Shop had never produced an RPR.
In typical Custom Shop fashion, this Ruger Precision Rifle takes on the familiar form of the latest RPR generation with the addition of a few performance- and aesthetic-enhancing features. Chambered in 6mm — the only RPR in the long-distance dominating cartridge — the bolt-action rifle sports an attractive two-tone gray and black appearance with red anodized accents.
Measuring 45.25–48.75” long depending on the length of pull of the adjustable, folding Ruger Precision MSR stock, the RPR is built on a 4140 chrome-moly steel receiver with heavy-contour 26” stainless steel barrel topped with an APA Muzzle Brake. Surrounding the barrel is a newly designed free-float aluminum handguard with flat bottom, M-LOK slots and integrated 1.50″ dovetail for common tripod mounts and other QD accessories. A 20 MOA Picatinny rail atop the receiver offers sufficient real estate and eye relief for mounting even the largest of optics.
Other new Custom Shop model features include a flared magazine well for improved loading of the two provided 10-round Magpul PMAG magazines and optional red barrier stop, screwed into the front of the mag well. The factory-installed flat-face TriggerTech Trigger and ambidextrous manual safety are also finished in an anodized red. In total, the RPR weighs in at 12.8 lbs.
Specifications
Manufacturer: Ruger, Custom Shop
Model: Ruger Precision Rifle
Action: Bolt-Action
Caliber: 6mm Creedmoor
Capacity: 10+1 (2 magazines)
Stock: Folding, Adjustable
Trigger: TriggerTech, Flat
Dimensions (L): 45.25–48.75”
Barrel: 26″
Weight: 12.8 lbs.
MSRP: $2,399
For more info: ruger.com