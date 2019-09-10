PORK Pandemonium

The two youngish boars had been minding their own business when our group of three gun writers rudely interrupted their evening. The pair split and flanked either side of our war wagon at a scalding pace. Jumping from the rear passenger seat, my lightweight Ruger American Ranch Rifle was instantly up and tracking one of the streaking porkers as he did his best impression of a startled greyhound. Time had already shifted into the classic one-heartbeat-per-minute mode Upon Steve’s shout of “Take ’em!”, I fired. To my not-inconsiderable surprise, the first big black pig piled up 40 yards away in an NFL Highlight Reel-worthy tumble as the 180 grains of Winchester 350 Legend slammed home. He was still kicking and squealing when I ran the bolt to send another bit of persuasion in his direction. It settled his hash quite nicely.



I’m not sure why his bristly wingman was still in the same ZIP code but I looked up and saw the second pig moving away, only inches from cresting a rise where he would disappear for good. Unsure if anyone else had fired but not wanting the pig to escape, I lined up the scope a few feet ahead of the ugly black snout and touched off my third round. The pig seemed to stumble as he rolled over the ridge. Oh well. Turns out nobody else had fired.



Walking toward the first pig like it was a ticking time bomb, I held my unsafetied rifle toward his head in case of sudden resurrection. I’ve seen what angry hogs can do with too-eager nimrods so I thought it was worthwhile insurance. I was nearly on top of the boar when one of my partners shouted he’d found the second pig. It was deader than good manners just over the rise but at the sudden unexpected noise, I blurted out something that sounded much like “Shot!”



Fortunately, I had brought along extra undergarments on the trip. Unfortunately, they were back at camp.



Regardless of any hygiene concerns, I had just dropped the first two animals ever taken with the new Ruger American Ranch Rifle chambered in 350 Legend. In the twilight, as we fled an impending Texas thunderstorm, I quietly basked in the rarified afterglow of two successful, challenging shots and clean kills. Full of myself, I felt ready to defend the Alamo and take on a herd of charging rogue elephants with the diminutive rifle I had just blooded.

