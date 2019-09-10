The Details
The Ranch rifle itself is very compact, almost reminding you of a kid’s .22 rimfire. However, the gun is long on big-boy features, making it an invaluable tool for someone needing a rugged, lightweight, compact .35-caliber rifle to fit nicely in a utility vehicle, pickup truck, on a horse or carried on foot for miles. With an MSRP of $549, it’s also very affordable.
Overall length is 36" with a total dry weight (minus scope) of around 6 lbs. Featuring a flat-dark-earth synthetic stock, 16.3" barrel with 1:16 RH twist optimized for the cartridge, a Ruger Marksman Adjustable Trigger and one-piece Picatinny scope base, accuracy is guaranteed to be sub-MOA. Truthfully, such groups are not a particularly tough chore in the useful range of the round.
The gun was mated to the purpose-built Leupold VX-Freedom 3-9x40 350 Legend scope. The telescope features pre-calibrated turrets for the 350’s ballistics. For example, if you have a 200-yard shot, you simply dial up “2” and take the shot. Both gun and scope worked great on the range and were still accurate after four days of crashing and bumping through deepest Texas in vehicles and on foot.