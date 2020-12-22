This Is My Rifle

While I have several versions of the 10/22, my favorite is the Takedown. Mine happens to be a Black Hills Ammunition Commemorative model.

The rifle has a Birch stock and is finished in matte black. Like most 10/22s it has an 18″ barrel and has an overall assembled length of 37″. Weight is about 4.5 lbs.

The front sight is a post with a gold bead, with an adjustable rear sight. Not standard on all models, my rifle came with a Weaver-style rail on the top of the receiver.

Although generally satisfactory, the Weaver-style rail limits what type of optics can be used. I replaced it with a Picatinny rail for use with an Aimpoint Micro H-2 red dot sight.

The Micro H-2 keeps the profile of the rifle low and adds very little weight. Turned to a lower brightness setting, to give the illusion of a small dot, it provides all the accuracy I am capable of with a .22.

The Black Hills 10/22 has two short rail sections incorporated into the barrel band at the end of the stock. I can activate a white light attached to the left rail easily with my thumb without changing my firing grip. I have attached a Streamlight TLR-1 HPL. With its cone shape reflector and putting out almost 800 lumens, it’s like turning on an aircraft landing light. The barrel band also has an integrated Lasermax laser.