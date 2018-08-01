RISE Armament Releases Special-Edition RA-535 Advanced-Performance Trigger

RISE Armament, a premier manufacturer and supplier of AR components and firearms, is pleased to announce the release of a special-edition RA-535 Advanced-Performance Trigger with a flat trigger face.



The limited-edition RA-535 trigger from RISE will produce the same advanced performance that users are accustomed to with the RA-535. This trigger boasts a crazy-fast reset, nearly nonexistent over-travel, and an extremely smooth and light trigger pull. The single-stage drop-in trigger is easy to install and has a 3.5-pound pull.



What separates the special-edition product from the standard RA-535 is a flat trigger face. The flat trigger provides a wider feel and more surface contact between the trigger and your finger. The flat face provides the same comfort and incredible performance as the traditional RA-535.



The RA-535 flat-face trigger is available in limited quantities on the RISE Armament site and is available on a first-come, first-served basis. It’s $199 — $60 off the traditional model’s price — and includes free anti-rotation pins, a $30 value.



“We’ve had a lot of customer requests for an RA-535 with a flat trigger face, so we’re excited to offer this special run,” says Matt Torres, president of RISE Armament. “We’re offering it at a discounted rate, and we hope customers will give us their feedback on the trigger style.”



KEY FEATURES:





Quick reset for faster response time between shots



Lightened trigger pull with super-crisp release to improve accuracy and increase target acquisition



Flat trigger face



Comfortable, easy-to-control trigger



Single-stage



3.5-lb. pull weight



Unit weight: 2.3 oz.



Self-contained design makes it easy and quick to install with no fine-tuning needed



Anti-rotation pins included ($30 value)



Fits most .308 and .223 AR-style platforms



Precision CNC machined from high-grade, heat-treated tool steel and aluminum



Contained in RISE Armament’s signature bright red 8625 hardcoat anodized aluminum housing



Backed by RISE Armament’s lifetime warranty

