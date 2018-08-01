Enter to win Bravo Company’s BCM RECCE-9 300BLK QRF Pistol Package!
RISE Armament Releases Special-Edition RA-535 Advanced-Performance Trigger

Written By Mark Kakkuri
Photos By Mark Kakkuri
RISE Armament, a premier manufacturer and supplier of AR components and firearms, is pleased to announce the release of a special-edition RA-535 Advanced-Performance Trigger with a flat trigger face.

The limited-edition RA-535 trigger from RISE will produce the same advanced performance that users are accustomed to with the RA-535. This trigger boasts a crazy-fast reset, nearly nonexistent over-travel, and an extremely smooth and light trigger pull. The single-stage drop-in trigger is easy to install and has a 3.5-pound pull.

What separates the special-edition product from the standard RA-535 is a flat trigger face. The flat trigger provides a wider feel and more surface contact between the trigger and your finger. The flat face provides the same comfort and incredible performance as the traditional RA-535.

The RA-535 flat-face trigger is available in limited quantities on the RISE Armament site and is available on a first-come, first-served basis. It’s $199 — $60 off the traditional model’s price — and includes free anti-rotation pins, a $30 value.

“We’ve had a lot of customer requests for an RA-535 with a flat trigger face, so we’re excited to offer this special run,” says Matt Torres, president of RISE Armament. “We’re offering it at a discounted rate, and we hope customers will give us their feedback on the trigger style.”

KEY FEATURES:


  • Quick reset for faster response time between shots

  • Lightened trigger pull with super-crisp release to improve accuracy and increase target acquisition

  • Flat trigger face

  • Comfortable, easy-to-control trigger

  • Single-stage

  • 3.5-lb. pull weight

  • Unit weight: 2.3 oz.

  • Self-contained design makes it easy and quick to install with no fine-tuning needed

  • Anti-rotation pins included ($30 value)

  • Fits most .308 and .223 AR-style platforms

  • Precision CNC machined from high-grade, heat-treated tool steel and aluminum

  • Contained in RISE Armament’s signature bright red 8625 hardcoat anodized aluminum housing

  • Backed by RISE Armament’s lifetime warranty


RISE Armament specializes in the design and manufacturing of AR-15s, receivers, triggers, barrels, and compensators for civilian, military, and law enforcement uses. For more information about RISE Armament products, visit www.risearmament.com. To purchase the special-edition RA-535 Flat-Face Advanced-Performance Trigger, click here

