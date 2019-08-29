There are lever-action rifles, and then there is the Model 1894.



Designed by the legendary John Moses Browning and introduced by Winchester in 1894, this handsome levergun was initially chambered in .32-40 and .38-55. The following year, with a nickel steel barrel, it became the first American-made repeater to be chambered for the smokeless powder .30 Winchester Centerfire, later to become famous as the .30-30.



Take a hard look at old turn-of-the-century photographs of lawmen. You’ll spot Texas Rangers, sheriffs and marshals holding Model 94 rifles or carbines. Rest assured these guys didn’t have those lever-action rifles just for decoration.



This top-eject, sturdy and accurate rifle earned its place on the American landscape. Over the years, it was chambered in several different calibers, including the .32 Winchester Special. It was in this caliber a Model 94 found its way into my dad’s hands. It was his “deer rifle” and the first centerfire rifle I ever fired. With a steel buttplate, the rifle packed a punch at both ends for a 12-year-old kid and was probably responsible for my developing a flinch. As a small child, I could always count on him bringing back a buck on the October season opener. That rifle may have been his finest possession.



Somewhere along the line, the Model 94 was overshadowed by other rifles in zippier calibers with different actions, but its reliability, moderate weight, inherent usefulness as a saddle gun or a rifle to be carried in the window rack kept the it alive.



Now comes Cimarron Firearms with a simply handsome rendition of the original, from its curved steel buttplate to the dovetailed front sight about an inch back from the muzzle. Featuring the original top ejection, ramp-adjustable rear sight, Cimarron is offering this revived classic in rifle and carbine models chambered in .30 WCF (.30-30 Win.) and .38-55. Chamberings in .25-35 WCF and .32-40 WDF were recently added.



According to Cimarron, the company worked with gunmakers at Uberti in Italy to bring back the carbine and a “gorgeous 26" octagonal barreled, case-hardened 1894 rifle.” The carbine wears a round 20" barrel, just like my dad’s rifle, now owned by my brother.

Cimarron says more than seven million Model 1894 rifles and carbines were sold between 1894 and 2006, which says it all about this rifle’s endearing nature. My guess is the Model 1894 has accounted for more whitetail, coastal blacktail and even mule deer than anyone could reasonably count.



You will also find the Model 1894 figures in stories about black bear hunts from Maine to Washington and southeast Alaska.



My experience with Cimarron firearms has all been good. They work with craftsmen who obviously pay attention to details when bringing back historic designs using modern materials.



Their pride in this particular reintroduction is evident. If you like leverguns, you ought to love Cimarron’s Model 1894.



The Model 1894 carbine carries an MSRP of $1,246.70, while the rifle with its longer barrel has an MSRP of $1,353.30.



For more info: www.cimarron-firearms.com, Ph: (877) 749-4861