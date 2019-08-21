Plains War Spencers

Field Reports

History buffs of Plains Indian Wars history can run across numerous instances of soldiers and civilians using Spencers against hostile warriors and vice-versa. A most interesting book is Cheyenne War, Indian Raids on the Roads to Denver 1864-1869 by Jeff Broome. What intrigued me was most accounts in the book are first- person narratives taken when the speaker was under oath. Several times survivors of raids credited their fast-firing Spencer carbines with saving their lives (.44 Henry repeaters also get credit at times).



Army use of Spencer carbines in the 1860s Plains Indian Wars was considerable. In December 1866 near Fort Phil Kearney in Wyoming, an infantry/cavalry detachment of 81, plus two civilian volunteers, was wiped out to a man by Sioux and Cheyenne. The warriors took 29 Spencer carbines from the dead cavalrymen. A young Cheyenne named Two Moons took one and used it until surrendering in 1877.



In September 1868 in eastern Colorado, a special unit of “frontier scouts” commanded by Major George A. Forsyth was surprised in camp by a large force of Cheyenne. The scouts ran across a channel of the Republican River’s Arickaree fork to a small island and made their stand.



Each of the scouts had been issued a Spencer carbine and Colt .44 (Model 1860) revolver. Using those arms they successfully held the Indians at bay for three days. Six of the scouts were killed and 18 wounded. In November of the same year, the 7th Cavalry under Lt. Col. George A. Custer tracked a raiding party of Cheyenne holding white captives to their village on the Washita River in Oklahoma. Most of the 7th Cav. troops carried a Spencer and so did many officers. In this instance, it wasn’t enough.



After about 1870 civilian and military references about Spencers are not exactly rare but not at the 1860s level. It could be due to the fact production ceased in 1869 but ammunition was still factory loaded until well into the 20th Century.