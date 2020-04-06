Pairing Up

Many of today’s shooters think Colt’s adaptation in 1877 of .44-40 to their big single-action revolver made possible the first pistol/carbine combo. Not so — the first factory-made revolver compatible to Winchester’s Model 1866 carbines came in 1870, the Smith & Wesson Model #3 .44 Henry Rimfire sixgun. Furthermore, in 1875 Colt followed with a special run of 1,800 of their new single action sixguns (SAA to us) for .44 Henry. Why Colt waited so long to jump on the .44-40 bandwagon is a conundrum to me. After the .44-40, Colt waited till 1884 to chamber .38-40 and .32-20 rifles. In a time of difficult logistics, the idea of rifles/carbines and revolvers chambering the same cartridge had considerable merit.

Other noteworthy happenings in the 1880s were Colt introducing their pump-action Lightning, while Marlin also joined in lever-action competition. The Lightning came in three frame sizes, the middle one taking the same three pistol cartridge rounds offered in WRA’s Model 1873. Back then, when a company used another company’s development, they didn’t like to give the parent company free advertising. So Colt stamped Lightnings simply as .44 CAL. When Marlin started making pistol cartridge lever guns with the Model 1889, the caliber marking became .38-40 instead of .38 WCF. Of course Marlin and Colt offered their respective new models as carbines.

Whereas carbines were already “shorter, lighter rifles,” Winchester, Colt and Marlin carried the idea further. Winchester offered SRCs with barrels as short as 12″ and the other two manufacturers made “Baby Carbines.” Their versions had very lightweight barrels and sometimes half-length magazines. I’ve owned samples of both and they weighed between 4.5 and 5 lbs.