Over-Engineered Afield

Nature Can Cause Chaos

Phil didn’t say much, but hoped they encountered a bear in the wide-open, where the rifle would be far more useful than in typical brown bear cover, such as the alders along a salmon stream. They never got to find out, because the rifle also had a complicated target trigger with many small parts, and after a day or so in the cool, moist Alaskan air the trigger refused to work.



Another feature some new “hunting” rifles often borrowed from tactical-type rifles is a detachable magazine. These work great for reloading while whacking away rapidly at targets, but many have relatively large release levers, sticking down below the action. I’ve known more than one hunter who hiked into the woods and found his magazine had gone AWOL. And the exposed adjustment turrets of some “dialing” scopes have also been known to inadvertently turn when exposed to the harder parts of Mother Nature.



Now don’t take this wrong. I own several rifles with high-mounted, field-adjustable, high-magnification scopes, finely adjusted triggers, and detachable magazines. They’re marvels of mechanical engineering, and I even use them for certain kinds of hunting. But some hunting isn’t particularly suitable to such rifles, and no hunt will be more successful because a variable scope is equipped with a throw-lever, or even a throw-lever bump.



One reason many 21st-century hunters choose to use such equipment isn’t because it’s needed, but because most hunters — like most Americans — now live in “metropolitan statistical areas.” It’s difficult for them to get out and shoot, much less hunt. When they do shoot at a local range, they’re often influenced by other shooters, many of whom don’t get out to hunt much either.



Many try to compensate by buying nifty equipment. Shooting can be an interesting engineering problem, especially at longer ranges, but relatively little hunting takes place where complex engineering is necessary. For hunters who don’t get into the field as much as they’d like, a rifle offering fewer choices results in fewer possibilities for screwing up, even if it won’t shoot half-inch groups off a benchrest at the local range.



That would be the same local range where we might never discover our bolt-handle won’t work with our super-scope turned down its lowest magnification.