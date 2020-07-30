New American Defense Precision Rifle Chassis

Enter To Win Savage 110 High Country Rifle Prize Package!

Written By Dave Workman
As a longtime firearm and hunting writer, I’ve often stressed the importance of range time as a necessity to make accurate shots on target. After all, there is nothing better than making a good shot and putting a bullet exactly where you want.

Accuracy is critical in the field but is just as important when going against other sharpshooters in competition. Despite having never participated in a serious rifle competition, my interest is invariably piqued when I hear of products designed to contribute to precision shooting. This is where American Defense Manufacturing (ADM) comes in.

A leader in mounting solutions for firearm accessories, ADM has launched a precision rifle chassis to take advantage of its performance components.

PRC-700SA Chassis

Compatible with popular Remington 700 Short Action receivers, the ADM PRC-700SA was designed with the precision rifle competitor in mind. And with the growing popularity of competitions like the Precision Rifle Series and National Rifle League, in addition to the growing market of target shooters and hunters pushing their rifles to extended ranges, there are plenty of those around.

Machined from rugged 6061 aluminum, the chassis can be broken into three subassemblies: the stock assembly, the chassis body and the forend. Let’s take a closer look at each.

At the rear, the ADM stock assembly features an adjustable length of pull and comb height, manipulated with a finger wheel and stackable spaces, respectively. The cheek riser is also mounted to a Picatinny rail with a quick-detach mount for easy removal when barrel cleaning.

A LimbSaver butt pad offers padded comfort while an M-LOK slot at the bottom of the flat stock allows shooters to mount a monopod for increased stability and height adjustment. The stock assembly also accepts an optional weight kit to further manage recoil when shooting.

Already feature-rich, the PRC-700SA chassis body is where the competition-driven engineering really shines. The beveled, 90-degree magazine well is sized to fit common AICS magazines with minimal side-to-side and front-to-back wobble, while also allowing for smooth reloads from a margin of feeding angles and solid barricade positioning. The serrated paddle-style magazine release is fabricated from anodized or Cerakoted 6061-T6 aluminum to reduce wear.

The chassis accepts common non-beavertail AR15-style grips for a high, firm hand position, while a six-position thumb rest, adjustable by Allen key, provides a consistent position for a shooter’s firing hand and trigger finger in the enlarged trigger guard. The PRC-700SA accommodates a wide variety of aftermarket Remington 700 triggers, as well as recoil lugs of any thickness.

Moving forward, the 14″ forend is secured to the chassis body with two cross bolts and an additional reinforcing screw. Arca-Swiss rails line its entire length with M-LOK slots on three sides for versatile mounting of bipods, tripods and other accessories. A small Picatinny rail section is included at the base of the forend while a night vision bridge, also featuring M-LOK slots, is mounted on top.

Lastly, QD sling swivel mounting points are located on the stock assembly and chassis body to accommodate a sling or ADM’s handy DOPE (Data on Previous Engagement) Roller.

The ADM PRC-700SA is available in black, gray, Flat Dark Earth, Midnight Bronze and OD Green. Price range from $999.99—1,249.99, depending on chassis color.

For more info: americandefensemanufacturing.com

