New American Defense Precision Rifle Chassis

PRC-700SA Chassis
Compatible with popular Remington 700 Short Action receivers, the ADM PRC-700SA was designed with the precision rifle competitor in mind. And with the growing popularity of competitions like the Precision Rifle Series and National Rifle League, in addition to the growing market of target shooters and hunters pushing their rifles to extended ranges, there are plenty of those around.
Machined from rugged 6061 aluminum, the chassis can be broken into three subassemblies: the stock assembly, the chassis body and the forend. Let’s take a closer look at each.