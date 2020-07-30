New American Defense Precision Rifle Chassis

As a longtime firearm and hunting writer, I’ve often stressed the importance of range time as a necessity to make accurate shots on target. After all, there is nothing better than making a good shot and putting a bullet exactly where you want.

Accuracy is critical in the field but is just as important when going against other sharpshooters in competition. Despite having never participated in a serious rifle competition, my interest is invariably piqued when I hear of products designed to contribute to precision shooting. This is where American Defense Manufacturing (ADM) comes in.

A leader in mounting solutions for firearm accessories, ADM has launched a precision rifle chassis to take advantage of its performance components.