The Mossberg Patriot Synthetic could be called the 21st Century Semi-Classic Affordable because it combines classic features with some modern touches, both practical and stylish.



I became acquainted with the Patriot Synthetic in 2017 when Mossberg invited me on a ranch hunt for deer and elk one hour from my Montana home. The invitation included the loan of any Mossberg Patriot available, and after looking at the choices, I picked a Patriot Synthetic in .308 Winchester for a couple of reasons.



First, we’d also be hunting with EOTech scopes which, like all modern “dialing” scopes, aren’t particularly light. The Synthetic had the lowest weight of any Patriot, 6.5 lbs., and with a 1-6x24 EOTech Vudu scope it weighed-in at exactly 8 lbs.



Second, I asked for a .308 Winchester, because considerable hunting experience eventually convinced me the .308 is among the best all-around big game cartridges on earth. This may not be a stylish observation, but I have used the .308 on plenty of big game up to 750 lbs. — both in North America and Africa — out to over 400 yards. With today’s bullets it works fine, with moderate recoil even in a light rifle.



The Patriot’s action appeared to be identical to the Mossberg ATR I tested a few years ago, with a basic 2-lug bolt, and 2-position safety lever on the right-hand side of the action tang plus an adjustable trigger. The 22" barrel also has similar “cosmetic” flutes which are too small to reduce weight significantly. My calculations indicate the six 9" grooves eliminate slightly under an ounce of steel, but they’re certainly 21st-century stylish.



The spiral grooves in the bolt body actually have a function. While also shallow and considerably shorter, they provide built-up gunk some place to go, allowing the bolt to slide back and forth easily. Bolt-gunk sometimes happens when hunting in dust, rain and snow.



The injection-molded stock sports more complex checkering and steel sling-swivel studs rather than the molded-in bases of the ATR. Unlike many stocks these days, it’s not adjustable but rather a basic straight-comb “classic” (if black polymer can be considered classic) stock with a 13.75" LOP and a recoil pad as soft as a wad of Kleenex.