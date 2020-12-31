More Mistakes

A while back I wrote about hunting guides and the mistakes they see made by their clients. I’ll reiterate a couple of these and add a couple more. The most common complaint I hear from guides is about clients being slow in getting the shot off. Personally I’m not sure this is a fault as I see an accurate first shot as a prime goal.

Slow fire — Apparently some hunters just cannot get the shot off in a reasonable time frame. They change shooting position, fiddle with the scope, check and recheck a round is chambered and safety off, and aim interminably until the game gets spooked or just wanders off. I think this is partly a psychological issue for which the only cure is experience.

Not knowing where to aim — If you want to see a guide lose his mind, have him find a fine game animal, lead you on a stalk to sure shooting position and then whisper in his ear, “Where should I aim?” Long before, in fact before you get on the plane to your hunting grounds, you should have studied photos and read articles so you know where to aim. I know of no better resource for an African hunter than Kevin Robertson’s book The Perfect Shot.

Using too much gun — For an African plains-game hunt, your guide will be very happy to have you show up with a .30-’06, .308 Win. or 7×57 Mauser — or anything similar, up to about a 7mm Rem. Mag. or .300 Win./Wby mag. Go much bigger and alarm bells start ringing. One guide said he wouldn’t let his clients hunt eland with less than a .375 H&H. After I’d run off a dozen or so one-shot kills with a .300 Win. Mag. he said he’d let me hunt eland with it — but “next trip bring your .375”. I knew his personal rifle was a .375 and I was unworthy enough to wonder if he was hoping I’d leave a box or two of ammunition behind.