Mistakes Hunters Make

The Fiddle Factor

Have I seen it? Heck, I’ve done it. My first pronghorn antelope hunt was a do-it-yourself affair more than 40 years ago. Sitting on a hillside and searching with a binocular, my rifle (a Sako Finnbear .25-06 with a 6-18X Redfield Accu-Range scope) was laying across my knees. A buck appeared from a little fold of ground at the base of the hill, all of 90 yards away. It watched with interest as I got the rifle up. From a sitting position with the scope at 6X I should have been able to shoot a flea off its ear.



Instead I squirmed into a prone position. And still didn’t shoot. Now I flailed around some more, cranking the scope to 18X. I can only assume this buck, still standing there, was even dumber than the hunter. Finally the shot broke and with my left eye I saw all four hooves in the air.



I think the psychological block is similar to what in sports is known as choking under pressure. The best cure I know of is experience, and the best way to acquire lots of experience is varmint shooting.



Another common problem is admiring the shot instead of immediately reloading and making ready to fire again. It’s best to think of firing a shot as a sequence of events, beginning when the decision is made to shoot, ending not when the shot is fired but when you’re ready to fire again.



Even after all these years I don’t always get it right. Hunting with a guide in New Zealand during a steady drizzle, I shot from prone at a red stag at a bit over 300 yards. Reloading and re-acquiring it in the scope, I saw it take a step or two and fall. After seeing no further movement for 30 seconds or so I cleared the chamber and got up.



We were congratulating ourselves on a successful stalk when the guide suddenly said, “He’s up again!” It took a few seconds to wipe moisture from the scope lenses and reload, during which the stag took a few unsteady steps in a little circle, then went down to stay. It caught me off-guard — in spite of the fact I thought it was all handled.