Easy Firing Pin Fix

Big Nail Or Bolt?

Yup. Believe it or not, a nail or bolt often makes great raw stock for firing pins of all sorts. I might not use one for a .300 Win. Mag. but for old revolvers, many autos, shotguns, .22s and such, your spare parts bin is your bag-o-old-nails, bolts and screws! Since I didn’t have a big enough nail handy for this one, I used an old lag screw. Just keep in mind you don’t need or even want an extremely hard bolt. Regular Home Depot bulk-bun stuff like nails and bolts are fine.



I spent a bit of time with a digital caliper, drew up a simple chart for dimensions and turned the unthreaded end to proper diameter after hack-sawing off the bolt head. Then I carefully turned the other diameters of the various bits. When you turn the final pin end there’s not much strength there so very light cuts of .001, finished to size with a very light file, are the ticket.



Once finished on the lathe, I used my small mill for the cross-cut where the action/receiver pin crosses to hold the firing pin in its channel. It’s wider than the cross-pin since the firing pin needs to move forward and backward at the blow of the hammer. The spring holds it “retracted” and when the hammer strikes (inside the guns’ action) the pin flies forward, striking the primer, then the spring retracts it so the action can be opened. Unless the pin sticks and the end gets broken off!