Metric Mayhem

Groovy

Barrels with bores above .22 cal. up to about .284 cal. generally have groove diameters 0.007″ larger than bore diameter, while those with above .284 groove diameter is usually 0.008″ larger than bore diameter. Remember there are always exceptions, and of course most factory barrels today are made by cold hammer forging or button rifling rather than with cut rifling.

Most of our centerfire .22 cartridges such as .222 and .223 Rem., .22-250, .220 Swift and others have a nominal bore diameter of 0.218″, a groove diameter of 0.224″, and fire 0.224″ bullets. For cartridges such as .243 Win., 6mm Rem., 6mm Creedmoor, .240 Wby. the bore/groove dimensions are 0.236″ and 0.243″. For American .25-caliber cartridges the numbers are 0.250″/0.257″. The various .270 cartridges have a bore diameter of 0.270″, groove diameter 0.277″. The .30 cal. cartridges have a bore diameter of 0.300″ and a groove diameter of 0.308″.

Some common metric sizes converted to inches (to three decimal places): 5mm = 0.197″; 6mm = 0.236″; 6.5mm = 0.256″; 7mm = 0.276″; 8mm = 0.315″; 9mm = 0.354″.

The 6mm/0.236″ diameter is particularly interesting as it has a long history in America. Way back in the 1890s the U.S. military developed and adopted the 6mm Lee Navy cartridge — very much over the objections of the “Old Guard” who were horrified enough at such small bores as the .30-40 Krag replacing their beloved .45-70.