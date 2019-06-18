Marlin’s 1894C .357 Magnum

Pistol-caliber rifles and carbines have been around as long as metallic cartridges have existed. Notable examples include the Henry (1860), Winchester 1866 and 1873 and Marlin 1889. In the 1890s lightning struck twice with two brilliant designs — the Winchester 1892 and the Marlin 1894. Both would prove so useful they’re still being made to this day, a century and a quarter later.



Initially both were chambered for .25-20, .32-20, .38-40 and .44-40. Winchester made around a million Model 1892s. Marlin production numbers are hard to nail down, though I’ve seen estimates of around 250,000 units. According to Philip Sharpe’s The Rifle in America, Marlin sold “large quantities” of 1894 muskets with 30" barrels and bayonets to the Chinese Army.

The 1892 and 1894 were light and compact, easy to carry and store. They were popular with farmers and ranchers for predator control, as well as with explorers, miners, trappers, hikers, campers and anglers. No doubt many a rural peace officer liked the idea of a handy long gun, especially if it used the same cartridges as his service revolver.



The Winchester was discontinued in 1941, the Marlin in 1934 (Sharpe says 1936). Originals became increasingly valuable collectibles. In 1969 Marlin reintroduced the 1894 and a few years later several modern reproductions of the 1892 appeared. The growth of Cowboy Action shooting and a renewed appreciation for the utility of these carbines led to model variations and added chamberings.