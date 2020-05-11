Optic Ready

With its side ejection port, the 336C is easy to equip with a scope and, in fact, ships with an offset hammer spur and a hex wrench with which to mount it on either side of the hammer. The top of the receiver is flat and pre-drilled for mounting optics. The sights on the gun consist of a semi-buckhorn/folding leaf rear sight adjustable for windage and elevation and a hooded bead front sight. The front of the rear sight is dovetailed and can be easily adjusted from side to side by a slight tap from a nylon hammer.

For elevation adjustment, the elevation blade can be moved to raise or lower the sight as needed. I’m pleased to say all four shooters enjoying the rifle with me on its first time out found the open sights easily allowed shooting deer-heart-sized groups at 50 yards.

Although I’m right-handed, I shoot long guns left-handed because of a strongly dominant left eye. I like shooting lever-action rifles because I can easily operate the lever with my left hand. If the need arises for quick follow-up shots, I’m up for it. The lever on the Marlin operates smoothly throughout its entire cycle. Trigger pull on the test rifle averaged just a hair over 5 lbs. with a 1/2″ take-up and a clean break.

Disassembly for cleaning requires a flat-bladed screwdriver and a pair of needle nose pliers. It’s a matter of removing the lever pivot screw, pulling the lever assembly out of the bolt, removing the bolt from the rear of the receiver and lifting the ejector out with a pair of pliers. You can continue to remove the magazine tube and the butt stock but I personally have not yet seen the need to do so with the shooting we have done. You can clean the barrel from the breech, follow Marlin’s instructions for lubricating the rifle and have it back together again in a jiffy thanks to the easy-to-follow instructions in the manual.

Thank you, Remington, for keeping the Marlin brand alive. Thank you, Marlin, for continuing to crank out the Model 336 and for having the vision to break the mold with a gun transcending into a work of art. I only see one drawback — it’s just too darned pretty to scratch up, so I’m not likely to take it to the woods much.

www.marlinfirearms.com

