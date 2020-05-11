Twin Sons
The Marlin 336 is the same age as I, both of us arriving in 1948. It was based upon earlier Marlin rifles, the 1893 and the 1936, later renamed the Model 36. Based on the patents of L.L. Hepburn, the Model 1893 incorporated a new locking bolt system and a two-piece firing pin that has carried forward to the Model 336. The Model 336 design improvements included an open ejection port on the side of the receiver, a stronger and simpler round-profile, chrome-plated breech bolt; a redesigned cartridge carrier, an improved extractor and coil-type main and trigger springs in place of the flat springs used in earlier Marlin rifles.
The 336C Curly Maple is only available in .30-30 with a 20" barrel. The deep blue finish on the receiver and barrel contrast nicely with the light-colored, curly maple stock. The pistol grip and forearm are checkered with a deep brown color to accent the lighter color of the stock and forearm. The trigger is gold, the butt plate is rubber and the pistol grip end cap is shiny black plastic held on by a gold-plated screw. The black barrel band at the front end of the forearm also serves as a sling mount with a matching rear mount on the stock.