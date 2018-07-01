At the Bench

The looks and balance of the new 110 Long Range Hunter was appealing. Next I wanted to see how the rifle would perform at the range. I used three new Federal .300 Win. Mag. loads — the 180-gr. Non-Typical Whitetail SP, the 200-gr. Edge TLR and the 180-gr. Copper Power-Shok. The Power-Shok features a lead-free HP designed for consistent expansion. The Non Typical offering provides deer hunters an SP at a friendly price. The Edge TLR blends the features of match bullet designs with bonding technology to offer premium performance at all ranges and impact velocities. A carefully designed nose paired with a new polymer tip helps make this possible. The black-nickel finish on both the bullet and case provides corrosion resistance. Plus, it just looks cool.



At the range I was pleasantly surprised to see this .300 Win. Mag. behave so politely — I was expecting to receive a considerable amount of punishment on my shoulder. But the efficient muzzle brake — plus the properly “tailored” AccuFit stock went a long way toward making things comfortable. Even while shooting from a sandbag rest, recoil was not unpleasant. I shot several 100-yard 3-shot groups with all three loads. It was pretty common to obtain groups inside 1.5" — and this will handle big game chores. The Long Range Hunter is a serious tool for elk or moose.



The bolt of the Model 110 LRH is easy to manipulate. The large, serrated safety is located directly behind the action, making it easy to operate with your thumb. The bolt-release button can be found directly in front of the triggerguard.



The AccuFit system definitely became an asset while shooting off-hand. I could shoulder the rifle quickly and find a clear scope picture immediately without having to move my head searching for it. If the circumstance demanded a quick shot — it would be no problem.



Overall I was more than pleased with the new, enhanced Model 110 Long Range Hunter. I was really impressed the .300 Win. Mag. didn’t kick like a mule — as they do on so many other rifles. The LRH is also available in 6.5 Creedmoor, .260 Rem., .308 Win., .300 WSM, .338 Federal, 6.5x284 Norma, 7mm Rem. Mag. and — for you long-range snipers out there — the .338 Lapua Mag. $1,099–$1,299 (.338 Lapua).