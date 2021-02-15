IDF Colt Carbine

The DIY Assault Rifle
Since Operation Nickel Grass during the 1973 Yom Kippur War, the United States has provided tens of thousands of M16A1 rifles to the IDF. Over time the Israelis realized these full-sized rifles were not the ideal solution for a nation of riflemen forever packing their weapons. For citizens trying to manage public transit, commerce, restaurants and the like, the 39.5" weapon grew cumbersome. Ever the pragmatists, the IDF bodged together a solution — the Mekut’zrar.
Mekut’zar is IDF slang for the CAR15 rifle. Add an extra “r” and Mekut’zrar literally translates to “sawed-off” or “shorty.” These unique rifles began life as full-size American M16A1s.
To undertake the conversion IDF armorers replaced the solid stocks with collapsible versions. The 20" M16A1 barrel was pruned back to just behind the gas port, while a new gas port was drilled to accommodate a carbine-length gas system as the front sight base was pinned in place. The barrel was also threaded for a standard M16A1 birdcage flash suppressor and the resulting tube was just shy of 13" overall.
These carbines usually retain the standard M16A1 upper receivers and include round polymer handguards. Optics typically mount directly to the carrying handle. The end result is a remarkably lightweight and easily portable rifle.