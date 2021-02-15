IDF Colt Carbine

Israel is a beleaguered nation forever at war. Her sundry neighbors invaded a mere 24 hours after she declared independence in 1948 and the Israelis have been fighting pretty much ever since. The only functional democracy in the Middle East, Israel also sports a gun culture like no other.

Actually, it’s not terribly easy to carry a gun in Israel. A permit is required and you have to show need. However, showing need is a fairly forgiving standard. Front desk staff at museums you visit are all armed as is the concierge at your hotel. Teachers frequently pack heat on field trips and tour guides are authorized weapons as well. What seemed really weird when I was there, however, was the remarkable prevalence of assault rifles amidst civilized Israeli culture.

Israel mandates universal conscription and Israelis enjoy a healthy Mediterranean diet, so almost all adults are military veterans trained in the use of firearms. As terrorism is an omnipresent threat, the Israelis embrace the concept of an armed society. Soldiers home on leave typically keep their service rifles close when out in public. It is not unusual to be standing in line at McDonald’s behind some young stud with a full auto assault rifle on one arm and his hot date on the other.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) used a wide variety of weapons in the past. It is currently transitioning over to the Tavor X95 bullpup. However, there is one particular weapon unique to Israel that still sees widespread use.