The late Patrick F. McManus, who died in 2018 at age 84, wrote many great stories about hunting, fishing and outdoor living. A favorite from the ’70s was called “A Yup of a Different Color.” It recounts how then 14-year-old Pat persuaded two old hunters, Rancid Crabtree and Mr. Hooker, to take him deer hunting.

Driving into the mountains in Rancid’s old truck,“Rancid and Mr. Hooker told all the old stories again, starting each one off with ‘I ever tell you the time … ?’ And we drank the scalding black coffee and ate the homemade doughnuts Gram had sent along, and the two men puffed their pipes and threw back their heads and roared with laughter at their own stories, and it was all a fine thing to be doing, going up into the dark, frozen mountains early in the morning with those two old hunters, and I knew I wanted to do this very same thing forever.”