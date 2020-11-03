Attack Of The Clones

Companies like Umarex, SIG SAUER and Air Venturi have been making air clones of centerfire pistols for quite some time now, but we’re entering a whole new age. Partially as a result of SIG SAUER’s dramatic entry into the air market, companies in the space are focusing more than ever on creating mirror image air versions of common centerfire handguns and rifles.

From a training perspective, features and function are becoming darn close to what one might expect for a fire and brimstone handgun. Reciprocating actions simulate some level of recoil. Captive air source and BB or pellet magazines allow magazine changes without loss of air. Dimensions are consistent down to the hundredths or thousands of an inch so you can use new air-powered handguns with your existing holsters or light and laser accessories.

The biggest benefit of service air pistols is at-home training flexibility. You’ll find options “chambered” for standard .177 caliber BBs, .177 and occasionally .22-caliber pellets, and even Airsoft plastic pellets. Yes, Airsoft. Like Toys R Us, the days of Airsoft being relegated to the gimmicky toy pile grace our rear-view mirror. Today’s Airsoft handguns can be serious training tools with reliability and combat-range accuracy to surprise you.

What these calibers have in common is low energy, at least compared to traditional firearms. Yes, BBs and pellets will put an eye out, or in the case of Airsoft, leave an attractive welt. But they’re unlikely to inflict mortal damage. From a “home range” point of view, they’re equally unlikely to fling projectiles over long distances into unsafe areas. Yes, it’s important to use a proper backstop, but the energy levels involved allow shooting safely in the backyard, the basement, the garage, or even inside the house when your significant other isn’t home.

Let’s take a look at a few.