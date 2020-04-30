Rimfire With A Great Pedigree

The HK416 .22 LR has the look and feel of the HK416 used by many of the world’s most elite fighting forces, including DEVGRU (“Seal Team Six”), who were using HK416s when they killed Osama Bin Laden. Now HK has partnered with Umarex to design and build a .22 version of the HK416 which is both realistic and made with the quality for which H&K is known. Although the inner workings are obviously different, the externals of the .22 version are true to its big brother counterpart.

The HK416 .22 has an aluminum receiver — no plastic like so many other .22 lookalikes. It is equipped with the same M-LOK rail interface system on the HK416 5.56 model. There’s a 90-degree manual safety, functional dust cover, threaded muzzle and threads compatible with most AR-style arm braces. The barrel is 8.5″ long and total weight of the gun with a magazine is about 6 lbs. Trigger pull is 7 lbs. with less than 1/4″ take-up and a crisp break. The sights are flip-up with the rear one being fully adjustable. They flip down out of the way if you want to mount an optic on the top rail. There is also the HK AR pistol grip a lot of guys like to install on their ARs because of its angle, texture and the storage compartment within.

There was a little tool packet with the gun. It contained a wrench for removing the flash hider — off it came, and in its place I screwed on a Tactical Innovations suppressor. Now the kids and I had a real tactical-looking machine pistol that wasn’t really tactical because it was a .22 LR and wasn’t really a machine pistol because it wasn’t fully automatic, but our imaginations made up the difference.