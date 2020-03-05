Western movie nostalgia is an interesting phenomenon, because if you’re like me, different guns and holsters remind you of different cowboy flicks. The first time I set eyes on the Heritage Manufacturing Rough Rider Rancher, I was reminded of remarkably different oaters.

The Clint Eastwood-Lee Van Cleef Spaghetti Western titled “For A Few Dollars More” offered just a glance at a carbine revolver, but it’s stuck with me all these decades. Likewise, the John Wayne-Robert Mitchum outing “El Dorado” featured co-star Arthur Hunnicutt armed with a vintage Colt 1855 revolving carbine. Now comes the Rough Rider Rancher and it’s an attention grabber that isn’t just for show.