Sporting a black-oxide finish, a specimen such as this must have better than a traditional blade front and notch rear sight — and it sure enough does. The barrel is topped by an elevation-adjustable buckhorn rear sight and drift-adjustable front sight.
With its long barrel and sights, a little carbine like this should wring every bit of energy out of a typical .22 cartridge, whether it pushes a 32-gr. hollowpoint or a 40-gr. RNL projectile. My guess is with enough time and ammunition any owner of this revolving carbine could become proficient at popping rabbits, squirrels and other varmints with deadly consistency.
Add its provided leather sling, attached ahead of the standard ejector rod and under the stock, manual safety located on the left rear of the frame and a weight of just 4.12 lbs., the Rancher makes an easy companion in the woods or field.
Heritage Rough Rider Rancher
More Than Western Nostalgia
Western movie nostalgia is an interesting phenomenon, because if you’re like me, different guns and holsters remind you of different cowboy flicks. The first time I set eyes on the Heritage Manufacturing Rough Rider Rancher, I was reminded of remarkably different oaters.
The Clint Eastwood-Lee Van Cleef Spaghetti Western titled “For A Few Dollars More” offered just a glance at a carbine revolver, but it’s stuck with me all these decades. Likewise, the John Wayne-Robert Mitchum outing “El Dorado” featured co-star Arthur Hunnicutt armed with a vintage Colt 1855 revolving carbine. Now comes the Rough Rider Rancher and it’s an attention grabber that isn’t just for show.
Rough Rider Rancher
Similar to Heritage’s 16″ barreled Rough Rider revolver that would put any Buntline Special fan into orbit, the American-made Rancher is a .22 LR six-shot round gun featuring a slightly longer 16.125″ barrel. And instead of a pistol grip, the single-action rimfire carbine wears a handsomely checkered walnut buttstock with a straight grip, giving it an overall length of 32″.
Sporting a black-oxide finish, a specimen such as this must have better than a traditional blade front and notch rear sight — and it sure enough does. The barrel is topped by an elevation-adjustable buckhorn rear sight and drift-adjustable front sight.
From Ranch To Range
Speaking of companions, Heritage manufacturers Rough Rider sixguns in big-bore cartridges, available in .45 Colt and .357 Magnum, that would pair nicely with the new Rancher. Models feature 4.75″ or 5.5″ barrels with fixed front and notched rear sights.
Whether hunting in the field, plinking on the backyard range or teaching a new shooter, the Rough Rider Rancher is sure to spark classic Western nostalgia and wind up the new favorite of many gun owners young and old. MSRP is $297.
For more info: www.heritagemfg.com, Ph: (229) 515-8099