Henry AR-7 Survival Rifle

Gene Stoner, father of the AR-15, first thought up the ArmaLite AR-7 Explorer in 1959. A modular takedown design, the .22 LR AR-7 easily breaks into sub-assemblies stowing inside the stock alongside a brace of 8-round magazines. The whole shebang only weighs 3.5 lbs. If you drop it in the water, the gun will even float, though if you leave it overnight it will ultimately sink (ask me how I know this!).



The rights to manufacture the AR-7 have followed a circuitous path to rest eventually with Henry since 1980. They were built in Argentina for a time and carried operationally by Israeli combat aircrews. Sean Connery even used one to bring down a helicopter in 1963’s 007 classic, From Russia with Love.

The basic blowback semi-auto action is reliable and stupid-proof. Henry offers the gun in both black and camo. Your favorite 10/22 is more comfortable, just not quite as cool. The Henry U.S. Survival AR-7 — don’t leave civilization without one! The MSRP is $305 (black), $368 (camo).



www.henryusa.com