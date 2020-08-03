Heckler & Koch MR762A1 LRP Goes Long

Over the past 70 years, Heckler & Koch has built a reputation for innovative design and quality manufacturing, producing firearms for civilians, law enforcement and military forces worldwide, including the German Army.

Known for their durability, many HK firearms are tested on the battlefield before being adapted for civilian sporting use. Such was the case with the HK416/417 series, which served as the foundation for the MR762 and MR762A1 rifles.

Since its release, the MR762A1 has become a popular large-caliber platform among shooters of all disciplines, with enhanced versions adopted as the U.S. Army’s Compact Semi-Automatic Sniper System and Squad Designated Marksman Rifle in 2016. Today, HK continues to innovate and improve upon the design with the third iteration of the MR762A1 Long Range Package (LRP).