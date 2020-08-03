Heckler & Koch MR762A1 LRP Goes Long
Third-Gen Civilian Precision
Over the past 70 years, Heckler & Koch has built a reputation for innovative design and quality manufacturing, producing firearms for civilians, law enforcement and military forces worldwide, including the German Army.
Known for their durability, many HK firearms are tested on the battlefield before being adapted for civilian sporting use. Such was the case with the HK416/417 series, which served as the foundation for the MR762 and MR762A1 rifles.
Since its release, the MR762A1 has become a popular large-caliber platform among shooters of all disciplines, with enhanced versions adopted as the U.S. Army’s Compact Semi-Automatic Sniper System and Squad Designated Marksman Rifle in 2016. Today, HK continues to innovate and improve upon the design with the third iteration of the MR762A1 Long Range Package (LRP).
Precision DNA
Developed from the full-auto HK417, the semi-auto MR762A1 LRP III couples German and American manufacturing to create a civilian precision rifle with military marksman features.
Chambered in 7.62x51mm, the MR762A1 is built on a black aluminum upper and lower receiver and is operated by a proprietary short stroke gas piston. Pioneered by Heckler & Koch, the system uses a pusher rod in place of the traditional gas tube found in AR15-style firearms. This allows the rifle to run cooler with less fouling of the bolt and chamber, reducing long-term wear on critical components to further improve reliability and virtually eliminate malfunctions common to direct impingement systems.
Heckler & Koch’s expertise is also seen in the MR762A1 LRP cold hammer forged 16.5″ barrel. Manufactured from the highest quality steel for prolonged service, the right-hand, 1:10″ profile barrel features a reduced internal diameter at the muzzle for superior accuracy and muzzle velocity while minimizing performance degradation, even after intense firing. A muzzle brake tops off the M15x1 RH threaded barrel.
Wrapping the barrel is a sleek 14.7″ Modular Rail System handguard finished in a special low IR observable green/brown color. A full-length Picatinny rail runs along the top with M-LOK accessory slots available on seven sides. The MR762A1 LRP also features a two-stage trigger with 4.5–5.6 lbs. pull, forward assist and ambidextrous safety selector.
Marksman Accessories
What separates the LRP model from the standard MR762A1 are its precision marksman accessories. Available in two configurations, the LRP is aimed at shooters wanting to push the limits of their rifle, shooting higher round counts at longer distances.
In the rear, a Flat Dark Earth HK G28 buttstock, adjustable for length of pull and cheek height, provides ample support and comfort for shouldering the rifle. Just forward, a matching ERGO Pistol Grip from Falcon Industries offers a solid grip with texturing on three sides.
Mounted under the handguard is a Harris BRM-S Bipod, secured with a low-profile LaRue Tactical QD Mount. Combining a built-in swivel mechanism with 6″–9″ extendable legs notched for positive lockup, the bipod ensures a sturdy platform for shooting, even on uneven surfaces. And for shooting on-the-go, a Blue Force Gear sling is also included.
Designed to shoot long range, the LRP is topped with a tactical Vortex Viper PST Gen II riflescope. With a 30mm tube and 44mm objective lens, the optic delivers bright and crisp images across its 5x magnification range for quick target acquisition in short- and long-range scenarios. Featuring an illuminated, first focal plane MRAD reticle, exposed turrets allow shooters to compensate for bullet drop and wind to get the most out of their rifle.
A rifle built for tough conditions, the MR762A1 ships in an equally rugged, waterproof Desert Tan Pelican Model 1720 long rifle case. Inside, the interior foam is custom cut for the rifle with optic and bipod, an HK Multi-Tool and two magazines — either two 10-rounders, or one 10-round and one 20-round magazine.
Made in the U.S. and backed by Heckler & Koch’s Lifetime Warranty, the MR762A1 LRP III carries an MSRP of $7,119.
For more info: hk-usa.com, Ph: (706) 568-1906
This content is sponsored by Heckler & Koch.