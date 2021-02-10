4 New Rimfire Rifles for 2021
With the widespread shortage of popular calibers and increased price of ammunition, there’s never been a better time to shoot rimfire firearms. For those who prefer to train, plink, hunt or compete with .22 calibers, here are four new rimfire rifles for 2021.
Bergara BMR
Unlike Bergara’s B-14R series designed to model their full-size B-14 bolt-action rifles, the new BMR (Bergara Micro Rimfire) is a lighter, more affordable plinker engineered with field and match performance in mind. Chambered in .17 HMR, .22 LR and .22 WMR, two models of the BMR are available, including the BMR Steel with black-speckled gray stock and 4140 steel blued barrel, and the BMR Carbon with grey-speckled black stock and a carbon fiber Bergara barrel. Barrel length varies from 18–20” depending on caliber, all threaded 1/2×28” for the addition of a suppressor. Other features include a match chamber, Remington 700-compatible Bergara Performance Trigger, 30 MOA Picatinny rail and 5/10-round magazines. MSRP is $565–659, depending on model.
Henry Lever Action Magnum Express
While .22 LR is a suitable hunting round on its own, the .22 WMR packs a big punch in a small package. New from Henry Repeating Arms, the Lever Action Magnum Express is a varmint’s worst nightmare and a hunter’s new best friend. Optics-ready out of the box with a pre-installed Picatinny rail atop the black steel receiver, the Magnum Express carries 11 rounds of .22 Magnum in its magazine tube, firing from a 19.25” round blued steel barrel. Complimenting the steel is American walnut furniture, including a Monte Carlo style buttstock with rubber recoil pad. Measuring 37.5” long and weighing in at 5.5 lbs. without an optic, the lever action begs for a riflescope or red dot before hitting the range, woods or field in search of pests of the paper or four-legged kind. MSRP is $622.
CZ 457 Varmint Precision Trainer
Speaking of varmint, CZ-USA has a new model in its popular 457 series of rimfire bolt-action rifles aimed at the competition market. An upgraded version of an already premium gun, the new 457 Varmint Precision Trainer MTR borrows a 16.5” heavy barrel, threaded 1/2×28”, from their Match Target Rifle while providing the same look and feel as the full-size 457 Varmint Precision Trainer. Sporting a custom black carbon fiber Manners Composite stock with orange and tan splotches, the VPT MTR features a shorter action with integral 11mm dovetail for optics, adjustable trigger, 5-round detachable magazine and new two-position, push-to-fire safety. Overall length measures 42” while the rifle weighs in at 7.1 lbs. for a rock-solid platform ready to dominate the podium. MSRP is $1,449.
Winchester Wildcat SR
Released in 2019, the Winchester Wildcat is a straight-blowback, striker-fired rifle chambered for .22 LR. A polymer construction with skeletonized stock and integrated Picatinny rails, the Wildcat is fed from a 10-round rotary magazine and features an ambidextrous magazine release, removable lower receiver and sling swivel studs. New for 2021, the Wildcat has been updated with a shorter 16.5” button-rifled chromoly steel barrel threaded 1/2×28”, making it suppressor ready for a quiet day on the range or in the field. Also new, the standard Wildcat is now offered in a Combo model topped with Browning Buck Mark Reflex Sight, as well as a standard and SR (Suppressor Ready) model in TrueTimber Strata camo. MSRP is $299.99–329.99, depending on model.
