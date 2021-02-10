With the widespread shortage of popular calibers and increased price of ammunition, there’s never been a better time to shoot rimfire firearms. For those who prefer to train, plink, hunt or compete with .22 calibers, here are four new rimfire rifles for 2021.





Bergara BMR



Unlike Bergara’s B-14R series designed to model their full-size B-14 bolt-action rifles, the new BMR (Bergara Micro Rimfire) is a lighter, more affordable plinker engineered with field and match performance in mind. Chambered in .17 HMR, .22 LR and .22 WMR, two models of the BMR are available, including the BMR Steel with black-speckled gray stock and 4140 steel blued barrel, and the BMR Carbon with grey-speckled black stock and a carbon fiber Bergara barrel. Barrel length varies from 18–20” depending on caliber, all threaded 1/2×28” for the addition of a suppressor. Other features include a match chamber, Remington 700-compatible Bergara Performance Trigger, 30 MOA Picatinny rail and 5/10-round magazines. MSRP is $565–659, depending on model.

For more info: bergara.online