Feed The Beast

Super Size Me!

Reloading really is fun, particularly when it’s a family affair. Back when my kids were young they helped me manage components, and it was always great fellowship. The work is repetitive so there’s plenty of time to think and visit.



Thanks to RCBS, reloading the .50 BMG is just like loading any lesser rifle cartridge, only on a way-bigger scale (after all, we’re talking an OAL of 5.45). The folks at RCBS know what you’ll need so it all comes in a single box. The set-up is called the Ammomaster .50 BMG Pack and it is one-stop shopping to get you into building your own supersized rifle rounds. The only other things you need are the sundry components, a way to manage powder and a gun to shoot your massive new cartridges!



The press is a gargantuan contrivance sufficiently upsized to provide the considerable forces required to size these things. Compound leverage and a generous handle make this a surprisingly easy chore. The solid steel ram is 1.5 across. Despite its impressive dimensions, the rig will still fit on a typical bench.



The full-length sizer and seater dies look much like their lesser counterparts except they’re as big as hot dog buns. The ram-priming unit fits into the press and the set comes with a trim die as well.



I opted for the RCBS Quick Change High Capacity Powder Measure. This leviathan will hold up to 2 lbs. of powder and comes with three different drop tubes, one of which is designed specifically for the .50 BMG. The metering assemblies exchange with a pull pin. You can certainly make do with less but keep in mind the prodigious scope of this enterprise.