Exclusive: FoldAR Takes Modern Sporting Rifles, Pistols To A New Level

Just when you thought there was nothing new or clever in the field of modern sporting rifles or pistols, along comes FoldAR, a Texas-based outfit offering a line of firearms like nothing I have ever seen before.



The concept of a “takedown” gun is hardly new, but the way this company has accomplished it is, shall we say, creative. It’s one of those things you’ll sit back and ask, “Dang, why didn’t I think of that?”



FoldAR offers five folding rifle models and half-a-dozen pistols, all built on the semi-auto AR platform.



Rifles come in calibers including .223 Wylde (with a .223 Wylde chamber to accommodate both rounds), .300 BLK, 6.5 Grendel, 6.8 SPC and .224 Valkyrie, all Gen2 models.



Pistols are chambered in .223 Wylde (.223 Rem./5.56mm NATO), .300 BLK or 6.8 SPC.



So, what’s up with these guns? Do they actually fold for compact, discreet carry? They sure do! They open or close thanks to a SHUT locking hinge, according to their specs.

FoldAR was “founded to introduce truly revolutionary products that meet the trending demands of high quality, compact/stowable AR platform firearms.” The company is owned and operated by veterans, and all parts are built right here in the United States.