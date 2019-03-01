Exclusive: FoldAR Takes Modern Sporting Rifles, Pistols To A New Level
Just when you thought there was nothing new or clever in the field of modern sporting rifles or pistols, along comes FoldAR, a Texas-based outfit offering a line of firearms like nothing I have ever seen before.
The concept of a “takedown” gun is hardly new, but the way this company has accomplished it is, shall we say, creative. It’s one of those things you’ll sit back and ask, “Dang, why didn’t I think of that?”
FoldAR offers five folding rifle models and half-a-dozen pistols, all built on the semi-auto AR platform.
Rifles come in calibers including .223 Wylde (with a .223 Wylde chamber to accommodate both rounds), .300 BLK, 6.5 Grendel, 6.8 SPC and .224 Valkyrie, all Gen2 models.
Pistols are chambered in .223 Wylde (.223 Rem./5.56mm NATO), .300 BLK or 6.8 SPC.
So, what’s up with these guns? Do they actually fold for compact, discreet carry? They sure do! They open or close thanks to a SHUT locking hinge, according to their specs.
FoldAR was “founded to introduce truly revolutionary products that meet the trending demands of high quality, compact/stowable AR platform firearms.” The company is owned and operated by veterans, and all parts are built right here in the United States.
Just who hasn’t wanted a compact, full-power firearm that tucks into a small space in a camper, trailer, motorhome, private airplane, boat, business office or residence? The FoldAR can be out of sight, out of mind and especially out of the way until it’s needed. A handgun model can be tucked into a daypack, and the rifle should fit into a backpack. Toss it behind the seat of a pickup and leave the pavement behind.
Pistols come with either a 14.5" or 9" barrel, depending on the model. Weights are either 5.9 lbs. or 6.1 lbs., again depending on the model. Overall lengths are either 31-3/8" or 25-3/4".
Rifles come with either a 16" or 18" barrel, and weigh either 6.15 lbs. or 6.2 lbs., determined by the model. The folded length of the rifles is either 17-5/8" or 19-5/8". Overall length when straightened out changes accordingly, to either 32-7/8" or 34-7/8". Pricing depends upon the individual model.
Just as important as being able to stow one of these firearms in a tight space is the ability to deploy it quickly when the situation demands. According to FoldAR, any of these models can be swung into action and ready to fire in less than five seconds.
FoldAR supplies all firearms with a precut foam insert that fits inside a Pelican Air 1525 hard case (available separately). Each firearm comes with 20-round magazines and has a Type 3 Class 2 hard-coat anodized finish.
What you have with one of these rifles or pistols is a piece of emergency equipment that will work when it’s needed: The most important quality of any firearm.
For more info: www.foldAR.com