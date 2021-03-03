Epic PCC: Aero Precision Launches EPC Lineup

For gun DIYers, few experiences are as epic as the adventure of building your own firearm. From butt to muzzle, everything can be personalized to fit the needs of the shooter, whether they be task-, performance- or aesthetic-related.

Founded in 1994, Aero Precision has been feeding do-it-yourselfers with high-quality, affordable parts and components to build custom AR15 and AR10 rifles for decades. Now, for the first time, the manufacturer is entering the pistol caliber carbine (PCC) market with the introduction of the Enhanced Pistol Caliber (EPC) system — and it’s epic!

Launching with the EPC-9 for 9mm/.40 S&W with a 10mm/.45 ACP EPC-10 coming soon, the lineup consists of EPC-specific receiver sets, barrels, handguard and parts, as well as complete upper assemblies. A true DIY firearm, shooters can select from various Aero Precision components or those from third-party manufacturers to build their perfect PCC.