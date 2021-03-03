Epic PCC: Aero Precision Launches EPC Lineup
For gun DIYers, few experiences are as epic as the adventure of building your own firearm. From butt to muzzle, everything can be personalized to fit the needs of the shooter, whether they be task-, performance- or aesthetic-related.
Founded in 1994, Aero Precision has been feeding do-it-yourselfers with high-quality, affordable parts and components to build custom AR15 and AR10 rifles for decades. Now, for the first time, the manufacturer is entering the pistol caliber carbine (PCC) market with the introduction of the Enhanced Pistol Caliber (EPC) system — and it’s epic!
Launching with the EPC-9 for 9mm/.40 S&W with a 10mm/.45 ACP EPC-10 coming soon, the lineup consists of EPC-specific receiver sets, barrels, handguard and parts, as well as complete upper assemblies. A true DIY firearm, shooters can select from various Aero Precision components or those from third-party manufacturers to build their perfect PCC.
The foundation of the EPC is the upper and lower receiver set, machined from 7075-T6 Aluminum forgings and anodized black. Designed to accept standard GLOCK magazines, the lower receiver features a flared magwell, as well as an integrated trigger guard, threaded bolt catch and takedown pin detent channel, nylon tipped tensioner screw and markings for short throw and standard safety selectors. The upper receiver features a last round bolt hold open and is compatible with most threaded AR15 barrel nuts and handguards.
In an effort to maximize compatibility, only the EPC magazine release, last round bolt hold open assembly and ejector are proprietary and come pre-installed from the factory. And while the EPC is compatible with both standard Mil-Spec carbine buffer tubes and M5 carbine buffer springs, Aero Precision engineered their own 7.7 oz. buffer to optimize performance. EPC bolt carrier groups were also designed for the same reason, machined from 8620 steel with a nitride finish, fracture-resistant Grade 23 Titanium pin and 4140 steel extractor.
Aero Precision also offers EPC lower parts kits with and without Magpul MOE grips.
To further customize one’s build, the lineup consists of straight profile EPC barrels ranging in length from 5.5” to 16”, all machined from 4150 Chrome Moly Vanadium steel with a QPQ Corrosion Resistant Finish, threaded 1/2-28” accept the many muzzle brakes Aero Precision also manufacturers, or a shooter’s choice of pistol-caliber suppressor.
And because the EPC upper receiver utilizes Mil-Spec threads, the system is compatible with most AR15 handguards, including Aero Precision’s own ATLAS series, available in 7″, 9″, 12″ and 15″ lengths with minimal or full Picatinny top rail and M-LOK or Key-Mod profiles. The handguards are made from 6061-T6 Aluminum with a 1.5” outer diameter and 1.3” inner diameter, compatible with low-profile gas blocks.
Offering ultimate customization with Aero Precision quality, the EPC looks to be the next chapter in the PCC epic. EPC Receiver Sets are priced at $269.99, with barrels ranging from $114.99–164.99 and handguards from $149.99–204.99. Purchasing everything but the buttstock/pistol brace and iron sights from Aero Precision, shooters could get into an EPC for under $1,000.
For more info: aeroprecisionusa.com