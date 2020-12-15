DRD Aptus Rifle

The great strength of the AR is its modularity: By simply pushing two pins, the upper receiver comes off the lower and can be quickly replaced with another one in a different barrel length or caliber. This also makes it easy to break the gun down for compact storage or discreet transportation.

The barrel and buttstock, however, are a bit of a fly in the ointment as neither is readily removed from its respective receiver half. In the case of the barrel, changing calibers requires an entirely different upper assembly. Similarly, since the AR stock contains the critical buffer spring, the stock can only be so short.

Both problems have been rendered moot by DRD Tactical and demonstrated by their Aptus rifle. Breaking down to less with 19″ overall and a snap to reassemble into a working gun, DRD rifles offer speed, compactness and accuracy in a variety of calibers.