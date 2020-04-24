Getting Better All The Time

Probably the single biggest firearm technical improvement over the last decade is more consistent barrel quality. Modern manufacturing methods such as computer-controlled tooling have given us barrels with consistently close tolerances. Certainly we’ve had good barrels available for a long time, both factory and custom — pre-war Winchester 70 barrels, for example, are highly regarded to this day.

Barrel making used to be as much art as science. In a way I suppose it still is an art, though now the “artists” are relatively unknown technicians. Their genius is in designing, building and programming the amazing CNC machines and in developing high quality steel alloys and precise heat treatments. Start with good materials, precision machines programmed right and good barrels come out one after another like beads on a string.

For a couple of decades now when I want to experiment with a cartridge, I just buy a Weatherby Vanguard or a Tikka T3, bolt a Picatinny rail on top and attach a proven Nightforce scope. Clean the bore, maybe tweak the trigger a bit, tighten all screws using a torque wrench and they all shoot. No fuss, no drama, just go right into trying various bullets and loads. Don’t misunderstand, I like many other makes and models as well and generally get results just as good. I just like the Vanguard and Tikka because they are reasonably priced, available for a wide range of cartridges, and after owning a dozen or 15 of each they have never let me down.