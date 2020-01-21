The .30-30 Kid Changes Horses

Tom Ownsby, of Desert Forge in Benson, Arizona, recently said, “You want what? The Thirty-thirty Kid is looking for a precision long-range rifle?”

My challenge to Tom was putting bullets spot-on at long ranges. For the first time I wanted a rifle built around a bullet — Hornady’s .30-caliber 225-gr. ELD Match. To encourage velocity, we chose the .300 RUM (Remington Ultra Magnum). I also asked for a muzzle brake and Tom’s in-buttstock recoil reducers — two please. I gave Tom his choice of action and telescopic rifle sight. I also wanted to see “how much rifle” could be built without breaking the bank. Tom said he could do it and I said, “Go for it.” It’s always good to let the expert pick the parts they know best.

As I watched him work, I quickly learned I knew no more about preparing a rifle for long-range shooting than building a rocket to Pluto. “Stop,” I said one day as I visited the work in progress. I was paraphrasing his steps, but knew I was missing much. Tom’s an intelligent, literate person so I said, “You write it down, because I don’t know what you’re talking about.”