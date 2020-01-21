Tom Says …
“I like the Remington 700 action to build my long-range rifles for big game hunting,” he said. “The 700 is a solid platform, reliable and durable. The cost is reasonable for an entry level precision rifle because of 700 action availability, plus it offers many customizing and aftermarket enhancements. It’s the Chevy and Ford of the automotive industry, where custom parts abound.
“Specifically, the M40 version is a first step to a fine rifle. It comes with a heavy barrel and workable Bell & Carlson stock, two prime ingredients for the kind of rifle I want for my customers. Added to this, I do know specific points — both obvious as well as relatively hidden — for my machine work.”