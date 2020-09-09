Daniel Defense Delta 5 Bolt-Action Goes Pro
When the Daniel Defense Delta 5 hit the market in 2018, it was the manufacturer’s first bolt-action rifle. Two years later, the rifle has been upgraded as the new Delta 5 Pro.
The ultimate long-range package, the Delta 5 Pro combines performance, accuracy and features rarely found on a production bolt gun. Features include an interchangeable barrel topped off with an Area 419 Hellfire muzzle brake, a mechanically bedded stainless steel action with three-lug bolt, adjustable Timney Elite Hunter trigger, purpose-built chassis with adjustable buttstock, cheek rest and thumb rest, M-LOK attachment points and Area 419 ARCA rail.
A serious competition-ready rifle, the Delta 5 Pro comes with a 0.5 MOA guarantee at 100 yards when used with quality factory match-grade ammunition. The rifle has also been selected as the Official Bolt Gun of the 2020 Precision Rifle Series.
The Delta 5 Pro is available in three calibers —.308 Win, 6mm Creedmoor and 6.5mm Creedmoor — and three barrels lengths — 20”, 24” and 26” — depending on caliber.
A statement from Daniel Defense:
“Whether you’re a weekend shooter looking to improve your long-range capabilities for the thrill and fun, or a more seasoned competitor looking to improve your current rig, the Delta5 Pro is a firearm that will grow with your capabilities.”
Specifications
Manufacturer: Daniel Defense
Model: Delta 5 Pro
Chassis: Adjustable, Black/ODG/Coyote Tan
Action: Bolt
Caliber: .308 Win/6mm/6.5 Creemoor
Capacity: 10+1 (1 magazine)
Safety: Timney Elite Hunter
Dimensions (L): 40.25″-46.25″
Barrel: 20″/24″/26″
Weight: 10.8-13.3 lbs.
MSRP: $2,499
For more info: danieldefense.com, Ph: (225) 755-1333
Content provided by Daniel Defense