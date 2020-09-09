Daniel Defense Delta 5 Bolt-Action Goes Pro

When the Daniel Defense Delta 5 hit the market in 2018, it was the manufacturer’s first bolt-action rifle. Two years later, the rifle has been upgraded as the new Delta 5 Pro.

The ultimate long-range package, the Delta 5 Pro combines performance, accuracy and features rarely found on a production bolt gun. Features include an interchangeable barrel topped off with an Area 419 Hellfire muzzle brake, a mechanically bedded stainless steel action with three-lug bolt, adjustable Timney Elite Hunter trigger, purpose-built chassis with adjustable buttstock, cheek rest and thumb rest, M-LOK attachment points and Area 419 ARCA rail.

A serious competition-ready rifle, the Delta 5 Pro comes with a 0.5 MOA guarantee at 100 yards when used with quality factory match-grade ammunition. The rifle has also been selected as the Official Bolt Gun of the 2020 Precision Rifle Series.

The Delta 5 Pro is available in three calibers —.308 Win, 6mm Creedmoor and 6.5mm Creedmoor — and three barrels lengths — 20”, 24” and 26” — depending on caliber.

A statement from Daniel Defense:

“Whether you’re a weekend shooter looking to improve your long-range capabilities for the thrill and fun, or a more seasoned competitor looking to improve your current rig, the Delta5 Pro is a firearm that will grow with your capabilities.”