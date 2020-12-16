CZ-USA 557 Eclipse Simplifies Popular Bolt-Action

By definition, an eclipse is “the total or partial obscuring of one celestial body by another.” In the shadow of the popular push-feed centerfire bolt-action, the new CZ-USA 557 Eclipse was designed as an entry-level rifle with high-end features.

Chambered in 6.5mm Creedmoor, 308 Win. and .30-06 Sprg, the 557 Eclipse is built around a precision CNC-machined steel billet action with 20.5” cold hammer forged barrel. The 6.5mm Creedmoor model is also threaded 5/8×24 for use of a suppressor. The rifle’s receiver also makes use of a polymer trigger guard to save weight and machined 19mm dovetails for direct mounting of scope rings and optic, requiring no bases.

Fit into an American-style black synthetic stock with pistol grip and high, flat comb, the rifle features multiple molded sling studs, an adjustable trigger and an internal 5-round magazine with hinged floorplate for easy downloading. Overall, the 557 Eclipse measures 41″ long and scales 6.83 lbs.