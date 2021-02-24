CVA ACCURA Muzzleloaders Ready for X-Treme Hunting

Founded in 1971, CVA has a long history of developing modern muzzleloaders for modern hunters. As hunters look to shoot bigger calibers at longer distances while traveling further to tag out, their firearms and gear must also evolve to meet their demands.

Popular among muzzleloaders for over a decade, CVA has continued to advance their ACCURA series of rifles with the addition of the X-TREME Series, featuring the ACCURA LR-X (Long Range) and MR-X (Mountain Rifle) — new for 2021.