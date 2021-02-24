CVA ACCURA Muzzleloaders Ready for X-Treme Hunting
Founded in 1971, CVA has a long history of developing modern muzzleloaders for modern hunters. As hunters look to shoot bigger calibers at longer distances while traveling further to tag out, their firearms and gear must also evolve to meet their demands.
Popular among muzzleloaders for over a decade, CVA has continued to advance their ACCURA series of rifles with the addition of the X-TREME Series, featuring the ACCURA LR-X (Long Range) and MR-X (Mountain Rifle) — new for 2021.
New Features
Combining unequaled performance and ease-of-use, the ACCURA series has always put an emphasis on accuracy, thus its name. As such, new ACCURA X-Treme LR-X and MR-X models fire from high-quality .45- and .50-caliber Bergara muzzleloader barrels, renowned for superior accuracy, threaded for CVA’s Paramount Muzzle Brake, delivering magnum charge shooting with minimal recoil. Barrels are also topped with an integrated Weaver-Picatinny combination rail for mounting your preferred optic, though open sight models are also available for states that require them.
Available in various Cerakote colors and camo patterns, the new CVA X-Treme synthetic stock features an adjustable comb for perfect eye-to-sight alignment, Quake CLAW Sling and SoftTouch finish for a positive grip in any weather condition, with or without gloves. LR-X and MR-X rifles also feature a quick takedown design for easy cleaning and compact transport by way of a collapsible carbon fiber PalmSaver loading rod, eliminating the need for hanging a ramrod under the barrel.
ACCURA LR-X
Shooting a muzzleloader at long distances requires extra velocity only longer barrels can provide. As such, all ACCURA LR-X models sport 30” Nitride treated, fluted stainless steel Bergara barrels threaded 3/4×20” or 3/4×24”, perfect for hunting the western plains or eastern bean fields.
Five total models are available, including two in the flat-shooting .45 caliber and three in .50 cal, wearing either Cerakote FDE/Veil Wideland or Cerakote Patriot Brown/Realtree Hillside. Approximate retail pricing is $675.
ACCURA MR-X
For hunters seeking a rifle light enough to carry in the mountains or easy to maneuver in tight situations – like tree stands – yet still capable of reaching out and tagging game at a distance when necessary, there’s the ACCURA MR-X.
Featuring 26” stainless steel or Nitride treated, fluted stainless steel Bergara barrels also threaded 3/4×20” or 3/4×24”, two .45-caliber and six .50-caliber models are available. Muzzleloaders can choose from Cerakote Sniper Grey/Veil Alpine, Cerakote Sniper Grey/Realtree Rockslide or Stainless Steel/Black looks, including a model specifically for those in the Northwest. Retail pricing ranges from $560–670.
For more info: cva.com